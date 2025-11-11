The PS5 has now sold 84.2 million units since launch as Sony reports an increase in revenue for its games division
The PS5 is now trailing behind the PS4 in lifetime sales
- Sony's latest financial results confirm the PlayStation 5 has now sold 84.2 million lifetime units
- The console sold 3.9 million in the last quarter, ending September 30, 2025
- The PS5 is now less than 2 million units behind the PS4 in sales, which currently sits at 86 million lifetime units sold
As the PlayStation 5 celebrates its fifth anniversary, Sony has reported that the console has now sold 84.2 million units.
In Sony's latest financial results for the first half of its fiscal year, the company shared that its Game & Network Services division has seen a significant increase in revenue.
It says that the PS5 sold 3.9 million units during its last quarter ending September 30, 2025, which would bring the console's total lifetime sales to 84.2 million.
Sony stated that the PS5 had sold 80.3 million units since its launch in November 2020 in its last report, and with the updated figures, the current-gen console now trails close behind the lifetime sales of the PS4, which sits at 86 million.
Monthly active users for PlayStation Plus have also risen from 116 million users to 119 million users, and 80.3 million pieces of software were sold across both the PS5 and PS4 in Q2 2025, which is up from 77.7 million reported the same time last year.
6.3 million of those pieces of software include first-party titles across both consoles, which would count the likes of Ghost of Yotei, which Sony confirmed has sold 3.3 million copies in its first month.
With the holiday season coming up, PlayStation hardware and software sales are sure to receive another boost, meaning the PS5 has the potential to surpass the PS4's lifetime sales in the next few weeks.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
