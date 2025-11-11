Sony wants to extend the PS5's life cycle

Sony CFO Lin Tao said the PS5 is now in the middle of its life cycle, and it plans to "expand it even further"

It sounds like Sony wants to support the console to 2030, but the CFO couldn't comment on what this means for the company's next console

Sony chief financial officer Lin Tao has said that the PlayStation 5 is currently in the middle of its life cycle, but the company aims to extend it.

Speaking during the company's latest financial briefing, the CFO discussed Sony's future strategy as the PS5 celebrates its fifth anniversary, sharing that it wants to remain focused on the install base of the current-gen console.

"Our view is that compared to conventional console lifecycles, looking at the PS4 lifecycle, it seems to be getting longer and longer," Tao said. "Especially the PS4, which was launched in 2013, and it's been over a decade since then, but there are many active users enjoying the console, and they're enjoying other consoles.

"So from that perspective, we believe that the PS5 is only in the middle of the journey, and we are really planning to expand it even further."

As for what this means in relation to "future launches and successors", Tao said she couldn't comment on that.

Given it's been five years since the PS5 launched, it sounds like Sony wants to support the console until 2030, which could be around the time the PS6 is already on the market.

Whether this means Sony plans to make changes to its hardware succession plans in favor of continuing current-gen support, we can't say, but long-running rumors have claimed that the PS6 will arrive between late 2027 and early 2028.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Sony's latest financial results for the first half of its fiscal year, the company reported that the PS5 has now sold 84.2 million lifetime units. New figures show that the console sold 3.9 million units during its last quarter ending September 30, 2025, putting the console less than 2 million units behind the PS4 in sales, which currently sits at 86 million lifetime units sold

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.