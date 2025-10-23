The PS5 has surpassed the PS3 in lifetime sales in the US

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella says the PS5 is also ahead of the PS4 by 4.6% as of September 2025

That's despite Sony increasing the price of all its PS5 consoles last month

The PlayStation 5 has officially outsold the PlayStation 3 in lifetime sales in the US as of September 2025.

That's according to Circana analyst Mat Piscatella, who wrote on Bluesky (via NotebookCheck) that PS5 sales have now overtook the PS3, and that the console is even ahead of the PS4 by 4.6%, despite Sony increasing the price of the current-gen console in August.

"September 2025 US video game data fun fact - The PlayStation 5 has now surpassed the PlayStation 3 in lifetime installed base. So that's cool," Piscatella said.

Though Piscatella didn't share specific stats, he added in the replies: "In the US, PS5 has been ahead of PS4 on a time aligned basis for a very long time. As of September (month 59 in market), PS5 is ahead of PS4 by 4.6%."

According to Sony, the PS4 has sold more than 113.5 million units (as of September 30, 2020), while the PS3 has sold more than 87.4 million (as of March 2017). To this day, the PS2 remains the company's best-selling console of all time, with more than 160 million(as of March 31, 2012).

Sony hasn't updated its business data sales yet, so these figures have likely changed since their recorded dates. As of June 30, 2025, the PS5 had sold more than 80.2 million units, and we know the console has far exceeded that number, given the latest report from Piscatella.

Pricing for the PS5 went through some major changes last month, with the cost of the standard edition increasing from $499.99 to $549.99. The cheaper PS5 Digital Edition also went from $449.99 to $499.99, while the latest PS5 Pro was hiked from $699.99 to $749.99.

