Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches on January 15, 2026, and will add new console enhancements

A free Animal Crossing content update will arrive the same day for Switch and Switch 2 and add all-new features

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will cost $64.99. The free upgrade pack will cost $4.99 for those who already own the game

Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and will also receive a new content update in 2026.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is set to launch on January 15, 2026, for $64.99, but will also be available as a free upgrade pack for $4.99 for those who already own the game on Nintendo Switch.

This new version will feature all-new enhancements, including improved resolution that allows up to 4K in TV mode (though capped at 30fps here), Joy-Con 2 controller mouse controls to decorate homes, create Custom Designs, and write messages on the bulletin board.

Players will also be able to locate residents by calling their name using the in-game megaphone via the Switch 2 microphone, join 12-player sessions for online sessions if everyone is playing the Switch 2 Edition, and join friends in CameraPlay.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition & Free Update – Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

New Horizons hasn't had any downloadable content (DLC) since 2021, but players can now look forward to Free Update Version 3.0, which will arrive on January 15 for both the Switch and Switch 2 Editions.

This major content update will introduce all-new features to experience, including the Resort Hotel’s Grand Opening on the pier, which is run by Kapp’n’s family, and will let players decorate rooms and invite guests from off the island.

A new Reset Service will also be added to help tidy up the player's island, and an upgrade to home storage will hold up to 9,000 items, as well as trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Players subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online will be able to create and save up to three islands and play with friends, and collaborate online.

Finally, the update will introduce collectible Nintendo items like the Ultra Hand from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and some Nintendo consoles. Specific console items can be used to play select classic Nintendo titles in-game for Switch Online members.

Select The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon series amiibo can also be used to unlock the ability to invite certain characters to New Horizons, and unlock various items inspired by those series.

