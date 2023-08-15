The best indie games may not be known to everyone, but there's a very good chance that you'll find something you love.

Indie games are classed as titles which are made by individuals or smaller development teams that often don't have the financial backing of some triple-A studios like EA or Ubisoft. Sadly, the best indie games can often be slightly harder to find in the sea of new releases, but that doesn't mean they aren't worth playing.

Try a good indie game while you wait for the next big release or whenever something catches your eye.

For now, find your next favourite on our list of the best indie games.

Best indie games 2023

Dredge

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4

Dredge is a single-player fishing game with a dark and ominous undercurrent. You man a small fishing trawler and venture out into the deep dark ocean in search of more than 125 deep sea critters, valuables, and hidden secrets.

You can travel from island to island, reaching new places and completing quests for random citizens that you meet along the way. There are tons of islands, each with its own unique opportunities, inhabitants, and, importantly, secrets. The possibilities are endless in this addition to our best indie games list.

While Dredge may look cute and cuddly with its beautiful art style and landscape, there's more than meets the eye under the water and in the depths of this Lovecraftian adventure which is why it's one of our top picks for the best Steam Deck games list.

Valheim

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Valheim is set in an unearthly beautiful, but deadly Viking-inspired purgatory. The landscape is procedurally generated and can be explored by yourself or teams of up to 10 by creating longboats and setting sail on the harsh seas.

One thing that Valheim does very well is make you work for your glory without punishing you too harshly; it's one of the more demanding titles on our best indie games list. Stamina-based combat rewards skill and timing and a food system that doesn't let you starve to death but does impact your health, stamina, and regeneration buffs, depending on what you eat. All in all, it'll make you fall back in love with the survival genre.

If you want more help besting Odin's trials, check out our beginner's guide and best cheats.

Cult of the Lamb

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Ah, video games. Where else can you play as a cute cartoon lamb leading a cult of colourful animals? Cult of the Lamb mixes several gaming genres and adds a theme that's as unusual as it is fitting. Your task as a loyal follower of a demon is to grow a cult. This means you must satisfy your follower's needs, increase your power by fighting monsters and clearing dungeons, and sometimes sacrifice someone.

The game is a fun mix of Stardew Valley and Hades, as you can marry, eat, and resurrect your spouse. It's tough to put down in the way only the best indie games are.

If you really want to immerse yourself in this roguelike, then check out our guides on how to bring followers back and how to marry them.

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, iOS, and Android

Suppose you’ve ever played a Harvest Moon game. In that case, you’re likely already familiar with Stardew Valley's premise – a farming game in which you need to become both a successful farmer and a local community member.

Sole developer Eric Barone sought to make a Harvest Moon experience that was as good, if not better, as the game he remembered. As one of the most famous games on our best indie games list, we could argue that he succeeded. That's why you have lots to do – you farm, tend to livestock, fish, and even make your way through the local abandoned mine.

The game's farming is easy to pick up and fun; it's a great way to unwind. There are plenty of secrets, events in the local town, a bunch of characters to romance, and much more. If you're playing on PC, you should also look at its brilliant modding community, which has tirelessly worked to make even more features available in this simulation RPG.

Night in the Woods

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

An unconventional side-scrolling adventure game that revolves around a 20-year-old protagonist named Mae who drops out of college and moves back in with her parents, Night in the Woods is one of the more quirky additions to our best indie games list.

Featuring a story primarily based around dialogue choices and mini-games that put a spin on mundane tasks, like carrying boxes up the stairs and eating perogies. Night in the Woods is a timeless coming-of-age tale that effortlessly makes its way onto our best PC games with Queer characters list. Not only will you experience middle-class America through the eyes of a personified cat, but virtually every interaction in-game will have you laughing aloud. Thanks to its subject matter and how much Mae and her friends grow on you, it's one of the best indie games—a genuine pearl of the narrative genre.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android

If you’re looking for a game that’s as unforgiving as it is fun, look no further than Dead Cells. It takes gameplay inspiration from so many places – from roguelikes to Metroidvania. There’s even a hint of Dark Souls in there, creating a unique action game that will test your limits and skills. It's one of the best indie games because of the sheer amount of stuff you get to do and the playstyles you can try,

Each time you play this game, it will feel new. And, while you’ll lose some progress each time you die – and you will die a lot – the game will become even more rewarding as the complex and fluid combat becomes second nature. Thankfully, Dead Cells hasn't only grown in content over the years; it's also become more accessible, meaning you can also attempt to play it at a less punishing difficulty.

There's a very good reason why Dead Cells has made its way onto our best indie games list and our best roguelike games list.

Celeste

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

It’s not often that a platformer can balance challenging and engaging gameplay with an emotional and thought-provoking narrative. Celeste, however, pulls it off, making it one of our best indie games picks. From the developers of Towerfall, Celeste follows the story of Madeline, a young girl who decides to face her mental health issues by climbing to the top of the mysterious Celeste Mountain. In doing so, she learns more not only about the mountain but about herself as well throughout the process.

An inevitable classic, Celeste integrates the obvious jump, air-dash, and climb controls into a brutal series of platforming challenges in upwards of 700 unique screens. If that’s too easy, you’ll unlock B-side chapters along the way, designed for only the most daring of hardcore players. You don’t even have to worry about waiting an eternity between each respawn as Celeste instantly brings you back from the grave, a welcome departure from the typically extensive load screens.

Vampire Survivors

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, iOS, and Android

For the price of a coffee to go, Vampire Survivors can ruin your life. Yes, this is both a recommendation and a threat, because if you enjoy idle games or any games that ask you to do stuff repeatedly, then Vampire Survivors is both very good and very bad for you.

In this visually minimalistic game, you're attacked by hordes of monsters, which you drive off with an array of weapons and buffs until you eventually lose. You will fail, so the fun in Vampire Survivors, just as with any roguelike, is really to see how long you can make it and see yourself slowly mastering different weapons and approaches. Rounds in Vampire Survivors don't take long, which makes it a perfect game to play on the go on the Steam Deck, but it's also a game you will want to play again. And again. And again. Don't say we didn't warn you.

In this party cooking game, your mission is to defeat the 'Un-Bread' (zombie baked goods) that have taken over the Onion Kingdom, by battling through recipes including sushi, pizza and burgers in increasingly chaotic kitchens with up to three other people.

To add to the frenetic fun, you must deal with obstacles, including random fires, collapsing floors and interfering passers-by, all while getting your orders out to the pass in time.

Things get complicated incredibly quickly. Relationships, friendships and family bonds will be tested as you work together to complete your recipes on time. Overcooked 2 is a fun and challenging couch co-op game that will make you truly understand the meaning of "too many cooks spoil the broth” and is well-deserving of its spot in our best indie games list and among the best co-op games.

Return of the Obra Dinn

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Every so often, there’s a game that perfectly balances aesthetic, gameplay and narrative – where everything feels like it just fits like puzzle pieces. The best indie games always excel at this, and Return of the Obra Dinn is the epitome of that. A mystery is taking place on a derelict ship, and your mission is to figure out how the crew of this lost ship died, disappeared or worse.

The entire game has this old-school visual styling and simple controls that try to emulate an older PC system. Right from the settings menu, you’ll get to choose what kind of monitor you’d like to emulate – that should give you an idea of the type of retro revivalism on offer here.

Critical thinking, exploration and a ton of reading are essential in Return of the Obra Dinn. If that all sounds appealing to you, and you’re happy with retro aesthetics, you will love this game.

Best indie game FAQs

What is the most popular indie game? According to Steam Charts, the indie game that has the most concurrent users is Rust.

Is Minecraft still an indie game? While Minecraft started out as an indie title created by Notch, after Mojang Studios was acquired by Microsoft it no longer qualifies as a purely indie game.

How we picked the best indie games

Picking the best indie games is no small feat. There's an infinite amount of choices out there, many of which we may never play. However, over at TechRadar Gaming we live and breath all sorts of games, and are always up for new challenges.

Every spare chance I get I spend browsing itch.io for new games to fall in love with. While I love a triple-A game as much as the next person, there's something about playing an indie game with boundless creativity and possibilities that I can't get enough of.

What indie games I'm playing right now

While I've been spending a good amount of time browsing a ton of indie games on itch.io the one I keep coming back to is An Average Day at the Cat Cafe by Alex Rose and Angela He.

It's an adorably, simple and fun indie game that is full of quirky characters. All you have to do is make various drinks for your customers but even this simple task is engaging enough to keep me opening my doors each morning.

There's nothing better than sitting back and chilling with a good indie game.