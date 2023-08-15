The best indie games in 2025 offer up a wide variety of genres and stories for players to enjoy. But in this, at times, overwhelming sea of games, it can be hard to find out which one is right for you.

Many of these indie games cover a wide range of genres and topics; we have entries that also lie on our best roguelike list, such as Vampire Survivors or Cult of the Lamb. If you're a fan of horror games then it's best to check out our best indie horror games list.

Many of these entries have heart-warming stories, exciting fights, or just adorable art styles, which are great to sit and stare at. Regardless of what your preference is, there are so many indie games out there that you'll easily find the one that suits you best. If you need a bit of help to find your footing, then this list has you covered with all the best indie games, which you should definitely check out.

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Best indie games 2025

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(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Why we love it "Hollow Knight: Silksong is so much more than I expected from a sequel, deftly avoiding the pitfalls that come with following up from one of the best indie games. Team Cherry’s second masterpiece is not for everyone, but it’s absolutely proven to be worth the wait. It rewards patience in its combat, platforming, and exploration, before daring the player to take big risks during boss fights. Frustrating map design decisions and a tendency to punish the player early on dampen the experience from time to time, but make no mistake, Silksong is every bit as great as its predecessor." - Jake Green, TechRadar Gaming reviewer.

Available on: PS5, PS4, XSX|S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch

Silksong is finally here, and somehow, it's landed to critical acclaim, arriving as a more-than-worthy follow up to the beloved Hollow Knight. Yes, it's a very difficult game, reaching higher heights than its predecessor in terms of challenge, but it's also so much more than that. Silksong is a bold, experimental, and revolutionary Metroidvania that manages to stand on its own two feet despite the weight of the hype surrounding its launch.

Go into Silksong with an open mind, and as much patience as you can muster. There are boss fights, yes, but there's a vast map filled with optional side content to explore as well. You'll earn all of the upgrades you need to take on Silksong'stoughest challenges by heading off of the beaten path, so be sure to take your time. In short, Silksong is yet another masterpiece from developer Team Cherry, one that's destined to be unpacked and re-evaluated for years to come.

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

Why we love it "The best indie game I've played in a while, The Alters is an ambitious sci-fi tale that successfully marries several game genres with an interesting plot to deliver a standout experience unlike any other. Supporting all the exploration and base management is a beating emotional heart to this game that makes you eager to push forward and see what will happen next." - Christian Guyton, TechRadar Gaming reviewer.

Available on: PS5, XSX|S, PC

The Alters is a winning mix of philosophical sci-fi, life-sim mechanics, and third-person action exploration. It shouldn't work as well as it does, and 11 Bit Studios should be commended for being so bold in its singular vision. From the outset, The Alters is a visually striking affair. The clones each possess a unique mix of traits and personality quirks that make interacting with them exciting every time. You'll learn to love them, care for them, and often times pity them, as you learn about the lives that they've been wrenched from.

As you explore each planet, you'll slowly establish production pipelines, assign tasks to your crew, and build up vital resources. At the same time, the needs of your Alters must be considered carefully, and there's a handful of major choices that can completely change your playthrough.

(Image credit: Toby Fox)

19. Deltarune The Dark World Our expert review: Reasons to buy + Unique, personable characters + Hilarious, off-the-wall writing + Stunning chiptune soundtrack + Surreal, atmospheric pixelated worlds + Delve deeper into the story with each chapter Reasons to avoid - Bullet Board can feel impossible to maneuver at times - Encounters can be repetitive, especially in Chapter 1

Why we love it "Deltarune is a charming pixelated adventure that's not afraid to lean into the weird and wacky. This indie RPG flips the genre on its head, encouraging kindness over combat and delivering laughs in spades across its four chapters thanks to its witty writing, bizarre characters, and memorable worlds." - Vic Hood, TechRadar Gaming reviewer.

Deltarune is both a spiritual successor to Undertale, and a parallel story told from a different perspective. Over the past few years, Deltarune has been releasing in Chapters, with the third and fourth parts having just come out for Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms. There's seven Chapters planned, though we don't yet know when the story will be concluded. Regardless, Deltarune is simply magical so far, managing to both compliment, and improve upon Undertale in a number of ways.

Combat has been refined in Deltarune, and you'll now have a party full of allies to direct as you adventure. The pixelated art style is a retro-inspired joy to behold, and the writing is as heartbreaking and irreverent as you'd expect. There's familiar characters to meet, new friendships to forge, and a slowly unfolding story that's so engaging we can't wait for the next part to come out.

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Why we love it "Channeling true JRPG excellence while putting its own western twist on the genre and turn-based combat, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an absolutely belting game. It has exquisite writing and story craft, wonderfully stylish and multifaceted combat, and is a blisteringly beautiful assault on all the senses from top-notch voice acting and audio to some of the most beautiful environments I’ve seen in years. It has the scope and execution of a game built by hundreds of developers, not a few dozen, and is easily an early game of the year contender." - Rob Dwiar, TechRadar Gaming reviewer.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is easily one of the best indie games released in the last five years, and looking at it, you'd probably be forgiven for not thinking it was indie at all. Despite being made by a small studio, Sandfall Interactive, the game is huge in scale, and absolutely gorgeous in its high graphical fidelity. The environments are stunning, the performances rival those in any big-budget AAA title, and the story is gripping from start to finish.

Inspired by classic JRPGs like Suikoden, Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 adds a few modern twists that help it stand out against its peers. For one, parries and dodges are woven expertly into turn-based combat, in a way that feels completely unique. Daredevil's Charlie Cox, Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr, and Baldur's Gate 3's Jennifer English lead a best-in-class cast that truly perform. Seriously, play this one.

(Image credit: Dogubomb)

17. Blue Prince A perfect puzzler Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Blue | Switch View at Walmart Switch Check Best Buy Reasons to buy + Creatively designed puzzles that are sure to make you wrack your brain + Intricately woven story primarily told through notes and documents + Hidden clues and secrets that you need to be on the lookout for + Deep strategic layer as you carefully plan how you advance deeper into the manor Reasons to avoid - Lack of in-game journal makes it hard to keep track of information - No autosave system during a run

Why we love it "Blue Prince’s fantastic puzzle design, roguelike room-laying mechanics, and intriguing mysteries create an experience that’s utterly captivating. You’re encouraged to ponder every clue and remember every detail, all while striving to find the next big discovery." - Jason Rodriguez, TechRadar Gaming reviewer.

In Blue Prince, you're tasked with uncovering the mystery of Room 46, part of a huge manor that's only rumored to actually exist. As you explore shifting halls and winding corridors, you'll slowly inch towards solving the secrets of Mt. Holly, building up permanent upgrades that carry over even after the manor resets each day.

The best puzzle games place an emphasis on knowledge as the main resource gathered by a player over time. Blue Prince is a roguelike puzzler that does just that, with run after run steadily rewarding you with clues as to the overall puzzle. This is very much one for fans of games like Outer Wilds and Return of the Obra Dinn, and better yeet, you can pick it up as part of PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

(Image credit: Jump Over The Age)

Why we love it "Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector tells a radical science fiction tale through an impeccably designed system and a moving narrative rife with themes that are acutely attuned to our times. This is bolstered by a crew of companions who are not only well-fleshed out but offer genuine support during crises - a predicament you’ll find yourself in frequently. The soothing atmospheric soundtrack doesn’t hurt, either." - Khee Hoon Chan, TechRadar Gaming reviewer.

Available for: PS5, XSX|S, PC

Citizen Sleeper 2 is a pitch-perfect follow up to one of the best indie games of the last decade or so, managing to build upon its predecessor while carving out a space of its own. This time, you're exploring alongside a crew, filled with larger than life characters that'll help you complete certain tasks. In general, this works similarly to how the hacking and dice rolls worked before, though there's a little more variation in what you'll be doing during each run. This is still some very philisophical sci-fi, delivered largely through text, but it's well worth the effort spent reading, as the tale it tells is immediately gripping, and surprisingly hopeful.

While Citizen Sleeper 2 won't be for everyone, it is well worth checking out for fans of Tabletop RPGs, and those that like a narrative-focused game, centered around some very deep themes. All in all, the game's dystopian future isn't all that far removed from our own, and you'll likely spend your time with Citizen Sleeper 2 noticing some direct comparisons to real world events. By the time the credits roll, there's a real sense of completeness here, with an expertly told story having slowly unravelled, before delivering some truly existential gut-punches towards the end.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Why we love it "Outer Wilds is simply one of the best exploration games ever made. It expertly balances player discovery with real-time physics to create something that's wholly unique, living, breathing puzzle box of a Universe. As you set out in your rickety spacecraft, you'll learn the inner workings of the world around you. There's horror and beauty to be found in equal measure." - Jake Green, TechRadar Gaming contributor.

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Outer Wilds holds a deceptively simple premise at its core: every 22-minutes the sun explodes, resetting you and the Universe around you. In essence then, this is a time loop game, one that restarts you back at the beginning, with only the knowledge you've learned so far to go on. Using this simple concept, however, Outer Wilds manages to stand out as one of the best adventure games ever made, thanks to its lovingly, and meticulously designed Universe, and a truly impressive sense of wonder peppered throughout its story.

Starting from the humble planet of Timber Hearth, you'll explore the moon, comets and other planets, each with their own orbit around a rapidly collapsing star. Along the way, there's mysteries to be solved, ancient civilisations to document, and friendly faces to meet. To reveal too much about Outer Wilds would be a detriment, so give this one a go if you love space, exploration, and indie games that'll pull at your existential heartstrings.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Why we love it "Inscryption really is a one of a kind game, combining a bunch of different genres to create something that feels genuinely new. As you play a mysterious stranger at a card game, you'll slowly peel away new details about the world around you, opening new opportunities for deception and ultimately, escape." - Jake Green, TechRadar Gaming contributor.

Inscryption is a tricky game to describe, given how it mixes up several different genres to create something that feels unique yet at the same time familiar. The meat of the game revolves around a roguelike deck-building system, where you'll collect cards, sacrifice others, and take on a mysterious stranger at their own game. Then there's the cabin, which you can explore by walking away from the game board. There's secrets to be found, and doors to be opened, leading to discoveries that'll give you a leg up when you choose to sit back down at the table.

It really is worth giving Inscryption a try if you're even remotely interested in card games, as it presents one full of twists and turns, and a set of rules that are as wacky as they are detailed. There's a horror-twist here too, that'll satisfy those that enjoy spooky atmospherics, and lo-fi, crunchy soundtracks.

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13. Balatro Decks Dark Our expert review: Reasons to buy + Every run is genuinely different + A ton of cards and decks to unlock + Impeccable UI design Reasons to avoid - High level of randomness may frustrate - Some boss abilities feel grossly unfair

Why we love it "Balatro is easily one of the freshest roguelites to come out in some time. By loosely applying the rules of poker to a deckbuilding format, developer LocalThunk has managed to forge something special." - Rhys Wood, TechRadar Gaming Hardware Editor.

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Who knew you could take a classic game like Poker and make it even more fun? Well, developer LocalThunk did, and made Balatro, easily one of the most addictive indie games to come out in the last few years. A deck building roguelite at heart, Balatro wraps a new game around that of Poker, allowing players with even the most basic card game knowledge join in on the fun.

Starting with a standard 52-card deck, you’ll be dealt cards with which you must play a scoring poker hand. This could be a simple pair, a flush (five cards of the same suit), or a straight (five cards that rank up in sequence). Doing so scales the amount of chips you’ll earn, as well as a multiplier (referred to in-game as ‘mult’). The formula - chips multiplied by mult - is your score for that hand. You have a limited number of hands per round, and you must cross the score threshold to move up to the next.

Passive abilities are added via Jokers, which allow you to seriously pump up your score. You can even unlock new decks over time, making Balatro a real time-sink for those wanting a new game to learn.

(Image credit: FInji)

12. Tunic Lost legends

Why we love it Tunic is perfect for those looking for that old-school Zelda experience. Despite having some very obvious inspirations however, Tunic's approach to secrets makes it stand out alongside modern games. Dungeon crawling is exciting, as is slowly unravelling the mysteries of the world around you.

Available for: PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Nintendo Switch, PC

Tunic wowed critics and players alike when it launched back in 2022, with its adorable protagonist and classic approach to dungeon design. On paper, Tunic will appeal to those looking for an old-school Zelda experience, but there's more than meets the eye here. Tunic actually contains hundreds of secrets to uncover, many that need to be worked out by studying the game's map and the pages you'll be collecting to rebuild the game's instruction manual.

This meta approach to an instruction manual is the main reason to check out Tunic, as it definitely helps the game stand out against its modern competitors. It's a love-letter to a certain era of gaming, while also offering a smart modern twist for new gamers to check out.

(Image credit: Team 17)

Why we love it Dredge is equal parts beautiful and ominous the setting and story for this single-player fishing game immediately made it stand out. You'll surely have a great time navigating this indie title.

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Switch and PS4

Dredge is a single-player fishing game with a dark and ominous undercurrent. You man a small fishing trawler and venture out into the deep dark ocean in search of more than 125 deep sea critters, valuables, and hidden secrets.

You can travel from island to island, reaching new places and completing quests for random citizens that you meet along the way. There are tons of islands, each with its own unique opportunities, inhabitants, and, importantly, secrets. The possibilities are endless in this addition to our best indie games list.

While Dredge may look cute and cuddly with its beautiful art style and landscape, there's more than meets the eye under the water and in the depths of this Lovecraftian adventure which is why it's one of our top picks for the best Steam Deck games list.

(Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

Why we love it This classic RPG has a combat system that is easy to learn but hard to master. This means players are encouraged to sink time into Sea of Stars if only to master its high skill ceiling.

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

Sea of Stars is a delightful gem that is full to the brim with exciting adventures, wholesome laughs, and some thrilling threats. In this turn-based RPG, players will follow the story of two children of the Solstice who must combine their powers of the sun and the moon to use Eclipse magic. This is the only way to defeat the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Other than an engaging story, you'll also learn to love Sea of Star's fantastic soundtracks and stunning visuals, which tie together the whole experience, making you love every second spent in this fantastical land.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Why we love it Cult of the Lamb is an artistic and fun look at what it would be like becoming a cult leader. It's unique premise and art style will always stick out.

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Ah, video games. Where else can you play as a cute cartoon lamb leading a cult of colorful animals? Cult of the Lamb mixes several gaming genres and adds a theme that's as unusual as it is fitting. Your task as a loyal follower of a demon is to grow a cult. This means you must satisfy your follower's needs, increase your power by fighting monsters and clearing dungeons, and sometimes sacrifice someone.

The game is a fun mix of Stardew Valley and Hades, as you can marry, eat, and resurrect your spouse. It's tough to put down in the way only the best indie games are.

If you really want to immerse yourself in this roguelike, then check out our guides on how to bring followers back and how to marry them.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Why we love it "Rarely does a sequel so perfectly develop upon its predecessor's excellence as Hades 2 does while still retaining everything that made the original so great. While adding meaningful features, building upon the world, and mixing up the gameplay, it manages to remain balanced and free from bloat." - Josephine Watson, TechRadar Lifestyle Managing Editor.

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Mac

Hades 2 somehow manages to follow up on one of the best indie games ever made, with a unique and finely-tuned sequel that completely stands on its own two feet. There's a new protagonist, two main paths to adventure through, and several new weapons to master. All in all, Hades 2 simply couldn't be better.

Combat is more tactical in Hades 2, as you'll manage your Cast abilities that can hold groups of enemies in place. With the right Boons, you can create supremely powerful builds that never feel repetitive, even after you've cleared hundreds of runs. The Grave Thirst mechanic is a revelation, encouraging players to try out new weapons in exchange for bonus resource rewards. There's multiple variants of each weapon too, making for some very interesting strategies to emerge during a run. Play Hades 2 if you want the best in roguelike design, and if you want a slowly drip-fed story that evolves every single time you return to your home base.

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

Why we love it Stardew Valley is a fantatsic game to play if you're a fan of sitting back relaxing and quietly sinking time into one game. Expanding your farm and helping the community has almost no end so you'll get to have tons of fun with this one.

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, iOS, and Android

Suppose you’ve ever played a Harvest Moon game. In that case, you’re likely already familiar with Stardew Valley's premise – a farming game in which you need to become both a successful farmer and a local community member.

Sole developer Eric Barone sought to make a Harvest Moon experience that was as good, if not better, as the game he remembered. As one of the most famous games on our best indie games list, we could argue that he succeeded. That's why you have lots to do – you farm, tend to livestock, fish, and even make your way through the local abandoned mine.

The game's farming is easy to pick up and fun; it's a great way to unwind. There are plenty of secrets, events in the local town, a bunch of characters to romance, and much more. If you're playing on PC, you should also look at its brilliant modding community, which has tirelessly worked to make even more features available in this simulation RPG.

(Image credit: Finji)

Why we love it This indie game has a brilliant story and protagonist which is exciting and engaging from the get go. You'll also get to play some brilliant mini-games along the way.

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

An unconventional side-scrolling adventure game that revolves around a 20-year-old protagonist named Mae who drops out of college and moves back in with her parents, Night in the Woods is one of the more quirky additions to our best indie games list.

Featuring a story primarily based around dialogue choices and mini-games that put a spin on mundane tasks, like carrying boxes up the stairs and eating perogies. Night in the Woods is a timeless coming-of-age tale that effortlessly makes its way onto our best PC games with Queer characters list. Not only will you experience middle-class America through the eyes of a personified cat, but virtually every interaction in-game will have you laughing aloud. Thanks to its subject matter and how much Mae and her friends grow on you, it's one of the best indie games—a genuine pearl of the narrative genre.

(Image credit: Motion Twin)

Why we love it Dead Cells is on the more difficult side of indie games but this challenge is thrilling and engaging to the point where you always want to keep going.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android

If you’re looking for a game that’s as unforgiving as it is fun, look no further than Dead Cells. It takes gameplay inspiration from so many places – from roguelikes to Metroidvania. There’s even a hint of Dark Souls in there, creating a unique action game that will test your limits and skills. It's one of the best indie games because of the sheer amount of stuff you get to do and the playstyles you can try,

Each time you play this game, it will feel new. And, while you’ll lose some progress each time you die – and you will die a lot – the game will become even more rewarding as the complex and fluid combat becomes second nature. Thankfully, Dead Cells hasn't only grown in content over the years; it's also become more accessible, meaning you can also attempt to play it at a less punishing difficulty.

(Image credit: Brace Yourself Games)

4. Cobalt Core Ready set fire!

Why we love it Cobalt Core's single-axis combat system is great fun to interact with as you try to dodge attacks and target weak points. It really is a game of cat and mouse.

Available on: PC and Nintendo Switch

Cobalt Core is a sci-fi roguelike deckbuilder game that sees you fight other spaceships and overcome obstacles on your quest to get to Cobalt Core and discover what is causing the strange time loops.

You give orders during fights by playing cards. You can raise your shields and protect your spaceship from incoming attacks, try to dodge oncoming missiles, or try to destroy your enemies' missile launchers before they even have the chance to use them against you. There are multiple ways of facing problems in this roguelike deckbuilder.

Thanks to hundreds of different character and ship combos, you can test your abilities and replay scenarios in various ways, so you'll never be at a loose end.

(Image credit: Poncle)

3. Vampire Survivors No one gets out alive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Check Best Buy

Why we love it Vampire Survivors is a great way to relax despite it's chaotic premise. For whatever reason the roguelike perma-death is incredibly exciting and even addictive.

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, iOS, and Android

For the price of a coffee to go, Vampire Survivors can ruin your life. Yes, this is both a recommendation and a threat, because if you enjoy idle games or any games that ask you to do stuff repeatedly, then Vampire Survivors is both very good and very bad for you.

In this visually minimalistic game, you're attacked by hordes of monsters, which you drive off with an array of weapons and buffs until you eventually lose. You will fail, so the fun in Vampire Survivors, just as with any roguelike, is really to see how long you can make it and see yourself slowly mastering different weapons and approaches. Rounds in Vampire Survivors don't take long, which makes it a perfect game to play on the go on the Steam Deck, but it's also a game you will want to play again. And again. And again. Don't say we didn't warn you.

(Image credit: Witch Beam)

2. Unpacking Everything has its place

Why we love it Unpacking is the best way to unwind. The simple premise and calming music allow you to lose yourself in rearranging rooms and unpacking boxes.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

If you're looking for the perfect way to spend a cozy night, then Unpacking will definitely help out with that. In this relaxing indie game, you follow a girl's life as she moves into different spaces. You see her grow up, encounter challenges, and finally settle down all through the lens of unpacking boxes.

Unpacking is also incredibly satisfying. You work to find a place for every single item you unload, but you can do so in any way you choose. While this indie game isn't particularly long it is still worth a look in.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Why we love it Hades is quite simply one of the best games ever made, pairing pitch-perfect action with clever rogue-like mechanics. The art style is gorgeous, and there's a deceptively large amount to see and do. With the sequel now in early access, you should absolutely check out Hades as soon as you can.

Available on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Hades sat in early access for a decent amount of time before it came out, a decision that proved to be the right one. That time really gave the devs space to carve out the game's systems and gameplay loops, using feedback from players to polish everything to a fine sheen. The final product is a genre-defining experience, with a distinctive art-style that continues to inspire new games.

In Hades, your goal is to escape Hell. This is easier said than done, given just how many bosses, enemies and secrets block your way. As you die, and die again, you earn currency that can be used to unlock permanent upgrades. After a while, you'll get a feel for the bonuses and abilities that are right for you, creating mini-builds that form over the course of each run.

There's plenty to see and do in Hades, with a story that doesn't end once the credits roll. Battle it out with fearsome foes, form uneasy alliances, and break the chains that bind you, in this moreish roguelike.

Best indie game FAQs

(Image credit: Motion Twin)

What is the most popular indie game? According to Steam Charts, the indie game that has the most concurrent users is Rust.

Are indie games cheaper? Indie games are generally cheaper than AAA experiences. They're also frequently on sale, and features as part of subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass. Of course this doesn't apply to all indie games, with some being much larger, and therefore more pricey experiences.

How we picked the best indie games

Picking the best indie games is no small feat. There's an infinite amount of choices out there, many of which we may never play. However, over at TechRadar Gaming, we live and breathe all sorts of games, and are always up for new challenges.

Every spare chance we get we spend browsing itch.io for new games to fall in love with. While we love a triple-A game as much as the next person, there's something about playing an indie game with boundless creativity and possibilities that we can't get enough of.