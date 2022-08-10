The Cult of the Lamb marriage: how to marry your followers

In Cult of the Lamb, marriage is one of the nicest things you can do for your followers. While it’s still a means to an end, it’s at least a friendly gesture that ranks above sacrificing and eating those closest to you.

The Cult of the Lamb is reminiscent of lovely, joyful games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – only if those games had a slight sprinkling of Satanism in there too. It also could become one of the best roguelike games available, so it's truly a game full of variety.

One of the great things about marriage in the game is that it doesn't ever have to end either. You're an endless being and with the help of resurrection in The Cult of the Lamb, this truly can be love eternal.

The Summer Games Fest demo didn't quite get all the way into the endgame relationships you have, so you may be wondering, how do you get married and what benefits does it bring? Worry not. We have you covered when it comes to tying the knot in Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb marriage

How to marry your followers

(Image credit: Future)

In order to marry your followers, you're going to have to set up a doctrine that allows you to do so. For that, you're going to need to get your hand on Commandment Stones. These are made from fragments you can get from various sources. Once you’ve collected three fragments, they come together to make a single Commandment Stone, which you use to set up the rules of your religion.

The most reliable source is going to be leveling up your followers. All of them have a track above their head and when it reaches full, they level up and you will get one fragment. In order to level them up, make sure you do your daily sermon, as well as bless them once a day individually, give them gifts, complete personal quests for them, and perform various rituals that increase your faith.

You can also get fragments through various side-quests, but also by completing normal expeditions through the four biomes.

The marriage commandment is along the faith track, but you will have to invest three Commandment Stones (so nine Fragments) in this direction before you get the option to choose the Wedding ritual. Once you’ve selected the commandment though, you can perform a Wedding at your alter, allowing you to choose who you want to marry.

What happens when you get married?

(Image credit: Future)

Marriage, while not essential, does come with some benefits. First of all, holding a ceremony is fun for everyone, so you get a nice +30 Faith bonus just for having a Wedding. On top of that, you will get extra bonuses for sacrificing your spouses, though that would be the actions of a truly dastardly cult leader. You can, of course, resurrect them whenever you want, so if you miss your love, you can always bring them back as if nothing happened.

You can also smooch your wife or husband, which acts as a second blessing for the day, so you can level up their faith in you faster. What’s more, you can take as many partners as you want. You are a cult leader, of course. The only real downside is that if you do choose to marry other followers, your current spouses will get jealous which can lead to dissension. However, that is a small price to pay for the undying love of one of your followers, don’t you think?

That’s about the extent of it though. As of yet, it doesn’t look like there are any story or broader character benefits for marrying your followers. If you were hoping for some deeper romantic storylines to come, sadly, that’s not the case right now (though Massive Monster has pledged free updates, so who knows.) That said, the benefits are pretty great, especially if you are trying to move through your doctrines fast and need Commandment Stone fragments.

You now know how to get out there and get into multiple, horrifying unions with those you’ve brainwashed into loving you, so why not give it a shot?