Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Community Shield online and on TV from anywhere

Kick-off scheduled for 10am ET / 3pm BST on Sunday, August 10

Watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream as the FA Cup winners and Premier League champions meet in the traditional curtain raiser for the new top-flight football season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

It's been a quiet summer in the transfer market for Palace, but a busy one in other off-field matters. The Eagles were demoted to the Conference League, from the Europa League, after UEFA declared them in breach of multi-club ownership rules and have appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. As such, signing players has been tricky, with only Ajax left-back Borna Sosa coming in for a fee thus far. They have, though, kept hold of the majority of the squad that won the club's first major trophy in its 119-year history with the upset of Man City in the FA Cup final, with Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philipe Mateta the big names.

Liverpool, on the other, hand have spent north of £300m in the off-season on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekiteke, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Newcastle forward Alexander Isak also on their radar. Though Darwin Nunez is expected to join Luis Diaz heading to the Anfield exit, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk are among the big names still on Merseyside as the Reds seek to defend their Premier League crown. Arne Slot is already beloved at Anfield and will continue to demand his side play his preferred aggressive, front-foot style.

Here's where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream will be live on TNT Sports and streaming on Discovery Plus in the UK.

Subscriptions costs £30.99 for Premium, which includes TNT Sports. You also have the option to add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal from £16 per month.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in Canada

To catch the Community Shield in Canada, you can utilise Sportsnet.

To watch the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This comes at a monthly cost of CA$34.99.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Australia in Australia

The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia.

The streaming service also has the rights to the Champions League 2025/26 Down Under. Prices start from $20 per month (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

Can you watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in New Zealand?

In New Zealand the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream will be on beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs NZ$14.99 month or NZ$149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

Your guide to the 2025 Community Shield

When does Crystal Palace vs Liverpool start? Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Sunday, August 10. That's 12am AEST / 2am NZST on Monday, August 11 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.