Newcastle United are the defending champions after defeating Liverpool in last season’s final

Carabao Cup
(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)
2025/26's Carabao Cup live streams see Newcastle bidding to defend the title that secured them their first domestic major trophy since 1955. Below we have all the information on how to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Last season’s competition proved to be a memorable one as Eddie Howe led Newcastle to a deserved victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. The Magpies won the competition for the first time in their history, ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy and securing their first piece of major silverware since the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

The Toon Army will be hoping for another trip to Wembley but it won’t be easy to reach consecutive finals as there will be 91 other teams vying for glory. Last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool are the most successful club in the history of the competition, with 10 wins, and after a busy summer of recruitment they will be determined to reclaim the trophy they won in 2024.

Man City have also excelled in the competition, winning it eight times, while neighbors Man Utd have six wins to their name, the most recent coming in 2023. However, last season showed that it is not just the established names that can compete for honors as Tottenham and Crystal Palace both triumphed in cup competitions.

Here's where to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 live streams online from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Carabao Cup 2025/26 stream

How to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 live streams in the US

Carabao Cup 2025/26 live streams are on Paramount+ in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Carabao Cup soccer is available with both deals, and you can also watch EFL matches on the platform.

Specific games will also be live streamed on CBS Sports Golazo Network which is a free to watch channel provided to US residents.

Outside the U.S. on holiday? Tap into your usual Carabao Cup stream using NordVPN.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 live streams in the UK

Carabao Cup live streams are shared between Sky Sports and ITV in the UK for the 2025/26 season.

Sky Sports will show all of the EFL Cup fixtures over the season. Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.

ITV has the rights to broadcast 10 Carabao Cup matches this season for FREE. All you need is a valid TV license. You can also watch these matches online via the ITVX streaming service.

If you're travelling outside of the U.K. during the tournament you can access your Sky Sports or ITV stream using NordVPN.

Official Carabao Cup 2025/26 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Carabao Cup 1st Round Fixtures

Dan Burn of Newcastle United scores their side's first goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

All times are in BST

Tuesday, 12 August

  • Swansea City vs Crawley Town – 7 pm
  • Barrow vs Preston North End – 7:30 pm
  • Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra – 7:30 pm
  • Middlesbrough vs Doncaster Rovers – 7:30 pm
  • Blackburn Rovers vs Bradford City – 7:45 pm
  • Blackpool vs Port Vale – 7:45 pm
  • Bristol City vs MK Dons – 7:45 pm
  • Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United – 7:45 pm
  • Cardiff City vs Swindon Town – 7:45 pm
  • Charlton Athletic vs Stevenage – 7:45 pm
  • Chesterfield vs Mansfield Town – 7:45 pm
  • Coventry City vs Luton Town – 7:45 pm
  • Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon – 7:45 pm
  • Grimsby Town vs Shrewsbury Town – 7:45 pm
  • Harrogate Town vs Lincoln City – 7:45 pm
  • Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers – 7:45 pm
  • Northampton Town vs Southampton – 7:45 pm
  • Oxford United vs Colchester United – 7:45 pm
  • Plymouth Argyle vs QPR – 7:45 pm
  • Portsmouth vs Reading – 7:45 pm
  • Salford City vs Rotherham United – 7:45 pm
  • Stoke City vs Walsall – 7:45 pm
  • Accrington vs Peterborough United - 7:45 pm
  • Newport vs Millwall - 7:45 pm
  • Wigan Athletic vs Notts County – 7:45 pm
  • Wrexham vs Hull City – 7:45 pm
  • Bromley vs Ipswich Town – 8 pm

Wednesday, 13 August

  • Barnsley vs Fleetwood Town – 7:45 pm
  • Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 7:45 pm
  • Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City – 7:45 pm
  • Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City – 7:45 pm
  • Birmingham City vs Sheffield United – 8 pm (Live on ITV)
