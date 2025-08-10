How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly - it's *FREE*

Stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN

Chelsea vs AC Milan – Sunday, August 10, 3pm BST / 10am ET

It barely seems a blink of an eye since Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy high into the sky to confirm the Blues as unexpected world champions. Cole Palmer et al have since had three weeks off to rest, meaning they'll need all the pre-season practice they can get ahead of an upcoming Premier League season for which they feel a little underdone.

Enzo Maresca has again been busy in the transfer market, with Brazilian wunderkid Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Jorrell Hato joining Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Mamadou Sarr as the new faces at Stamford Bridge. With the west Londoners back in the Champions League, they'll need the squad depth.

There will be a familiar feel to Chelsea's opponents, with three ex-Blues in the AC Milan squad. Ruben Loftus Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Christian Pulisic all now wearing the famous Rossoneri colors. Head coach Max Allegri will also want to run the rule over 38-year-old Luka Modric, the former Spurs midfielder back in London after his trophy-laden 13-season spell at Real Madrid. Allegri is in his second spell in the Rossonero dugout, predecessor Sergio Conceicao paying for last season's eighth-place finish and Coppa Italia final defeat with his job.

Here's where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly live streams online from anywhere – including free options.

FREE Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream broadcasters

Great news, soccer fans desperate for a pre-season fix – you can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan for FREE via DAZN worldwide.

That's right, the streaming service will be showing all the action from Stamford Bridge without any cost from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and beyond – all you need to do is to sign up for a free DAZN account to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan.

It's all part of DAZN providing a sneak peak at all their great content with a subscription, from football to tennis and all the boxing you could wish to watch.

In the UK, you can also watch for on Channel 5 and the free-to-air broadcaster's streaming service.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN as if you were back home.

How to watch any Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream from anywhere

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the United States can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live streams via DAZN.

Though you can watch Chelsea vs AC Milan at no cost by signing up to a free DAZN account, as mentioned above, subscribers also get access to boxing, with hundreds of fights over the course of a year, while the streaming service will also be showing soccer from Italy's Serie A, Champions League and Europa League soccer in 2025/26 with Spanish commentary.

Prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99.

Abroad and struggling to connect? You can use a VPN to access your usual services from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream in the UK

The Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream is also available on the DAZN platform for FREE in the UK.

Just like in the US, it's possible to watch for no cost if you sign up for a free DAZN account.

If you want access to DAZN's hundreds of boxing shows and Serie A football now added for 2025/26, you'll need to subscribe, though. The cheapest plan available at £14.99 per month, or £119.99 if you pay for a year up front.

UK viewers can also watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5, who have done a deal to simulcast the DAZN feed on TV and online. Sign up for free to get going.

Traveling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN or Channel 5 account from anywhere as explained above.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream in Canada

The Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream is also available on the DAZN platform for FREE in the Canada.

Just like in the US and UK, it's possible to watch for no cost if you sign up for a free DAZN account.

But if you want access to DAZN's hundreds of boxing shows, Serie A, Champions League and Europa, plus ATP and WTA tennis, you need a subscription. Prices start from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract, or $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front. It's $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis..

Traveling outside Canada? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN account from anywhere as explained above.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream in Australia

In Australia, soccer fans can also watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan friendly on DAZN. Against just sign up for a free DAZN account to watch the action.

If you want access to the Women's Champions League and shedloads of boxing, though, you'll need a subscription. Prices Down Under start at $13.99 for a 12-month contract.

Not in Australia when the fight is on? You can use a VPN to access your usual services from anywhere.

What time is the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly? Kick-off from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs AC Milan is 3pm BST / 10am ET.

Can I watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on my mobile? Of course! The DAZN app is available of iOS and Android and comes with plenty of bells and whistle to enjoy a full interactive experience, along with message boards and statistics at the touch of a button.