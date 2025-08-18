Nvidia's GeForce Now and RTX 4000 series GPUs are about to get better, and it's thanks to these crucial updates

Nvidia is bringing its GeForce RTX 5080 to GeForce Now, for its 'Ultimate' tier membership

Prices will remain the same, with improved game performance

Multi Frame Generation will also be available on GeForce Now

Gamescom 2025 is finally here, with plenty of new triple-A games to look forward to, and Nvidia has been hard at work behind the scenes to further strengthen its local and cloud gaming offering.

Nvidia has announced that the Blackwell RTX 5080 GPU along with Multi Frame Generation (MFG), will be coming to GeForce Now's (GFN) 'Ultimate' tier membership, set for launch in September. Team Green's driver-level Frame Generation tool, Smooth Motion, will also be available for RTX 4000 series GPU users, starting in beta this August.

While the RTX 5080 will enhance performance on the cloud gaming service, prices for GFN memberships won't increase, as some may have expected. It's worth noting that cloud-based RTX 5080 support will only be available for select games – and that seems set for more graphically demanding titles.

And that’s not all the cloud gaming fans can look forward to. The new Cinematic Quality Streaming (CQS) feature will arrive on GFN, with Nvidia claiming that this will deliver ”next-gen image quality that rivals local PC gaming”. Seeing it first hand in Black Myth Wukong screenshots, the enhancements in texture quality on foliage are clear to see.

Titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast, and Hell Is Us will be available once launched.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

As for Smooth Motion, GeForce RTX 4000 series users have been waiting a long while for this feature, and it's finally on its way.

This will essentially allow gamers to enable driver-level Frame Generation for games that don't have built-in Nvidia Frame Generation support. It acts in the same manner as AMD's Fluid Motion Frames, and is designed to improve performance with AI-generated frames.

It will be available initially during Gamescom 2025 via beta on the Nvidia app, and is due to roll out to all users by the end of August.

There's no word on whether Smooth Motion will be coming to older RTX generations just yet, and it's worth noting that Frame Generation is currently limited to RTX 5000 and RTX 4000 series GPUs.

Analysis: Cloud gaming just keeps getting better and better...

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If I didn't have a gaming setup already, GeForce Now would be right up my alley. This is because it's widely available on multiple devices, and is now using the second-most powerful GPU on the market for cloud gaming.

I’ve not been a particular fan of of cloud gaming, as it requires good internet connection, which isn't always a guarantee (depending on where you're located). However, with additions such as Low Latency Streaming (LLS), lag and stutter should be a lot less of an issue.

Handheld PC gamers are going to benefit from this significantly – particularly those using the likes of the Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go S (Z2 Go model), as they’ll be able to play games on the cloud at higher graphics settings.

I love to see updates like this from Team Green, and it’s good to know that if I ever need to use GFN one day, I’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of these new features.