Hell is Us is getting a free demo for PC and console ahead of the game's release
The PC demo will run at 4K 60FPS
- A free demo for Hell is Us is being released on August 12 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
- The demo arrives ahead of the game's launch on September 4
- The PC version will also run at 4K 60FPS
A free demo for Rogue Factor's upcoming supernatural third-person action game Hell is Us has been announced.
The game is set to launch on September 4 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, but ahead of its release, the studio is rolling out a demo across all platforms on August 12, 2025.
Rogue Factor also shared an X / Twitter post confirming that the PC version will run at 4K 60FPS, unlike the first demo, which was released in June for PC and Xbox.
Oh yes, PC is coming back too! pic.twitter.com/VS5Ge6k05BAugust 5, 2025
Hell is Us was announced in 2022 and was a highlight of Sony's State of Play in September 2024, where the first gameplay trailer debuted.
It's a third-person action-adventure game that prioritizes melee combat, featuring a hostile, semi-open world filled with supernatural creatures to explore, but minus the map, compass, and quest markers.
"As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat," the game description reads. "Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance."
According to creative director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, "The central theme of Hell is Us is that human violence is a perpetual cycle fueled by human emotions and passions."
Hell is Us is now available to pre-purchase, with the Deluxe Edition allowing three days of early access.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
