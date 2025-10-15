Rules of Engagement: The Grey State is a horror extraction shooter that you'll be able to play for free
Publisher Tencent Games has revealed Rules of Engagement: The Grey State, an upcoming tactical extraction shooter set in a horror universe.
Developed by Grey State Studio, formerly known as Aurora Studio, it hails from the same team as Ring of Elysium. Released back in 2019, Ring of Elysium saw brief success in the crowded battle royale market but eventually shut down in 2023.
Rules of Engagement: The Grey State takes many of its basic principles, including the focus on tactical combat and extraction mechanics. It also introduces new PvE elements, which have you fighting against environmental threats in addition to players, and a deep class-based progression system with massive skill trees.
The game is set in the titular Grey State, a newly discovered dimension filled with nightmarish creatures. You play as a Strider, one of the elite soldiers scrambling to retrieve a priceless artifact from inside.
The setting draws on a wide variety of horror scenarios, taking inspiration from a vast selection of movies, books, and other sources.
It will be free-to-play, with the developer promising no pay-to-win monetization. In-game purchases will be cosmetic only, such as weapon skins and battle passes.
Three classes will be available at launch, with more planned later.
The game will come out in 2026 following alpha playtests earlier that year and will be a PC exclusive title.
