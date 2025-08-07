Metal Eden officially launches on September 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

Reikon Game's new title is a sci-fi FPS featuring fast-paced combat combined with cybernetic parkour

A new story trailer has also been released, and the game's free demo is still available

Reikon Games, the studio behind Ruiner, has announced that its next game, Metal Eden, will officially launch on September 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

From publisher Deep Silver, Metal Eden is an adrenaline-fueled sci-fi first-person shooter (FPS) featuring fast-paced combat combined with cybernetic parkour, that explores a world where humanity's consciousness has transcended the flesh, now residing within robots."

A brand new story trailer has also been released, showcasing the main character Aska, a Hyper Unit robot, who is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens’ cores from the city of Moebius, once a hopeful new home for humanity, now turned into a deadly trap.

"Time to descend into the cryptic, atmospheric world of Metal Eden. It’s an invitation to embark on an immersive journey into the heart of Planet Moebius, where mankind’s remnants are trapped within decaying cores—and Aska may be the key to their survival," Reikon Games describes.

METAL EDEN | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Her hidden past begins to unfold as she confronts the devastating legacy of the Erosion Bomb and her own transformation from human to weapon."

The game also features eight unique missions where players will need to defeat the Internal Defence Corps in cybernetic warfare, confront engineers, and "uncover the mysteries of the project Eden."

Metal Eden was revealed in February as part of Sony's State of Play and was originally set for a May 6, 2025, release.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the game doesn't arrive for another month, a free demo is now available to play on all platforms, including Steam.

In TechRadar Gaming's Metal Eden preview earlier this year, hardware writer Dashiell Wood said the game is "an eclectic blend of everything that made Doom (2016) and Ghostrunner great, with bombastic action combat that challenges you to experiment with a varied arsenal of meaty futuristic weapons, and a fast-paced parkour system where you’ll be running off walls and gliding down neon-lit rails between fighting arenas."