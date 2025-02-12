Sci-fi shooter Metal Eden might be the coolest new game from the latest State of Play

News
By
published

Get to the Core of it

The protagonist Aska in Metal Eden.
(Image credit: Plaion)
  • Sci-fi shooter Metal Eden has been revealed
  • It features FPS combat and fast-paced parkour
  • It is set to launch on May 6, 2025

As part of today's State of Play, developer Reikon Games has unveiled Metal Eden, a new sci-fi first-person shooter (FPS) that looks like an incredible mix of Doom and Ghostrunner.

Set in a dark sci-fi universe where robots are powered by cybernetic Cores that contain digitized human souls, you play as the advanced android Aska as she fights to save a lost human colony. Throughout your journey, you will be accompanied by a sentient spaceship, Nexus, that gradually reveals more about the world and your purpose in it.

The combat system mixes powerful weapons with the ability to rip out enemy energy cores and use them to boost your own attacks. This is on top of plenty of fast-paced parkour, which sees you dashing, grappling, and wall-running your way around its eight futuristic levels.

You can see the trailer and get an early glimpse at the game for yourself below.

Metal Eden Reveal trailer - YouTube Metal Eden Reveal trailer - YouTube
Watch On

All things considered, it looks pretty impressive - especially in the visual department. It's definitely a massive step up from the studio's previous release, Ruiner, which, while very enjoyable, had a much more of an isometric, indie look.

I'm definitely keen to try Metal Eden when it launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on May 6, 2025.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds producer discusses potential Nintendo Switch 2 port: 'we'd need to take our time to get to know the exact nature of the hardware'
Nintendo Switch 2 rumored mouse mode

I don't care what the haters say, the Nintendo Switch 2's rumored mouse mode is by far the most exciting feature coming to the new console
AC cooling GPU

Cooling an RTX 5090 GPU using a 12,000 BTU HVAC? I am not sure that is a good idea at all
See more latest