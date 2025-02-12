Sci-fi shooter Metal Eden might be the coolest new game from the latest State of Play

Sci-fi shooter Metal Eden has been revealed

It features FPS combat and fast-paced parkour

It is set to launch on May 6, 2025

As part of today's State of Play, developer Reikon Games has unveiled Metal Eden, a new sci-fi first-person shooter (FPS) that looks like an incredible mix of Doom and Ghostrunner.

Set in a dark sci-fi universe where robots are powered by cybernetic Cores that contain digitized human souls, you play as the advanced android Aska as she fights to save a lost human colony. Throughout your journey, you will be accompanied by a sentient spaceship, Nexus, that gradually reveals more about the world and your purpose in it.

The combat system mixes powerful weapons with the ability to rip out enemy energy cores and use them to boost your own attacks. This is on top of plenty of fast-paced parkour, which sees you dashing, grappling, and wall-running your way around its eight futuristic levels.

You can see the trailer and get an early glimpse at the game for yourself below.

Metal Eden Reveal trailer - YouTube Watch On

All things considered, it looks pretty impressive - especially in the visual department. It's definitely a massive step up from the studio's previous release, Ruiner, which, while very enjoyable, had a much more of an isometric, indie look.

I'm definitely keen to try Metal Eden when it launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on May 6, 2025.

