The first gameplay trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn has arrived

It shows off the upcoming survival horror game

It also offers a glimpse at its unique 'Merge' mechanics

Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team has released the first gameplay trailer for its next game, Cronos: The New Dawn.

An all-new survival horror property, Cronos: The New Dawn looks a little bit like Silent Hill crossed with Dead Space and The Medium. Its set across two parallel time periods - the post-apocalyptic far future and 1980s Poland.

In Poland, players will explore the fictionalized ruined district of New Dawn, which was inspired by the real-world Nowa Huta in Krakow.

As a Traveller and agent of the mysterious Collective, it's your job to travel back in time to rescue key people from the incoming apocalypse.

Standing in your way are the Orphans, supernatural creatures that don't stay dead. If you're not able to burn their bodies, other enemies can absorb them in a unique process called 'Merging' - becoming stronger and gaining additional abilities. This is certainly an interesting idea and reminds me a little bit of the terrifying Crimson Head zombies from the Resident Evil remake.

The trailer also offers some glimpses of the combat mechanics, with the player wielding a mix of powerful range weapons including a pistol, a meaty shotgun, and a few futuristic looking launchers.

They game will feature a soundtrack from award winning composer Arkadiusz Reikowski, who has helmed music for a number of Bloober Team games, in collaboration with the Polish-Ukranian indie folk band Zazula.

Cronos: The New Dawn is set to release in 2025 and is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.