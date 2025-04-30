Cronos: The New Dawn will take around 18 hours to beat

This is according to its directors

There will be plenty of reasons to replay, however, including a new game plus difficulty and new skins

This comes from a recent chat with Wojciech Piejko and Jacek Zięba, directors of the upcoming survival horror game, who commented on how long it will be.

"18 hours," replied Piejko in response to my question about the game's length. "Current play testers are finishing the game in 18 hours," he then clarifies, though notes that the team is still "balancing everything" so this might change.

He goes on to suggest that it could take up to 20 hours, or as little as 16, depending on how you play.

Cronos: The New Dawn follows a time traveler sent back to 1980s Poland in order to rescue important figures from an oncoming apocalypse.

The game is being developed by Bloober Team, known for the recent Silent Hill 2 remake in addition to other horror titles like The Medium and Layers of Fear.

Later in our conversation, Zięba reveals that players will be encouraged to replay thanks to the ability to "unlock new skins" in addition to access to a harder difficulty option in new game plus, so there's scope for lots of additional time in the game.

"There is a big opportunity to play the game again and again and again, as a good survival horror game should," he adds.

Replaying will also allow you to experiment more with the upgrade system or try out different combinations of weapons.

Every playthrough will enhance your understanding of the plot too, which has multiple layers and, according to Zięba, needs to be experienced "at least twice" in order to "understand most of it."

Cronos: The New Dawn is set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year.