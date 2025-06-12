Dying Light Franchise Director Tymon Smektała has said that Dying Light: The Beast will answer a number of unanswered questions, including why Kyle Crane has returned

Smektała said The Beast doesn't have a branching narrative, because Techland wanted the game to be canon

He also said that the game is "a very canonical Kyle story that answers everything that happens to him"

Dying Light: The Beast is set to see the return of former series protagonist Kyle Crane, but developer Techland has said that fans will need to play the game to find out.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Summer Game Fest 2025, Franchise Director Tymon Smektała explained that one of the goals of Dying Light: The Beast is to offer answers to "a number of unanswered questions", including why Kyle Crane has returned.

At the end of Dying Light: The Following, players are presented with two possible outcomes for the character: Kyle will be fully infected or killed in a nuclear explosion.

Despite these endings, The Beast will once again star Kyle, but Smektała emphasized that players will need to play the game to find out why.

"Play the game, play the game to get that answer. But actually, that's what that's one of the goals," Smektała said. "That's one of the kinds of things about Dying Light: The Beast, is that we want to answer a number of unanswered questions from previous games, and I say plural games meaningfully and reasonably."

Smektała said this is one of the reasons why The Beast doesn't have a branching narrative, because the team wanted the game to be canon and be set in the same timeline as the previous games.

"There is a continuity in all of those games," he continued. "If we were to give players agency in terms of how they want to shape the story, then it will be harder for us to have Kyle where we want him to have at the end of this game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So, so this is like a very canonical Kyle story that answers everything that happens to him, before, after, the events of Dying Light: The Following, but also sets him a little bit into the future."

Smektała added that the upcoming game will also have post-credit scenes like the MCU films that will "hint at some things that are going to happen in the future", but didn't give anything away.

Dying Light: The Beast is set to launch on August 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It was initially being developed as downloadable content (DLC) for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but Techland announced last year that the project had become a standalone title.