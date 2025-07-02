Techland has discussed how the narrative is shaping up in Dying Light: The Beast

The developer is doing away with branching choices

This is in an effort to create a starting point for the series' future

Developer Techland will be stepping away from player-driven narrative choices for the upcoming Dying Light: The Beast. But it seems like there's going to be a very good reason for that, at least in relation to the game's returning protagonist - Kyle Crane.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektała explained: "We wanted this to be a canon entry into the series. We're looking back at what happened to Kyle Crane in the first game, and we want to tell the next chapter of the story."

"One thing that Dying Light: The Beast does is hint at the future of the series," he adds. "We really wanted to make sure that at the end of the game, Kyle Crane is where we want him to be, so that's why we decided to back down from the narrative choices of Dying Light 2."

Furthermore, it's likely that Techland is looking to shape the future of the Dying Light franchise with what happens at the conclusion of The Beast.

While he didn't drop any juicy story hints, Smektała told TechRadar Gaming: "We definitely have, I would say, some Marvel [style] post-credit scenes that hint at some things that are going to happen in the future."

Smektała also provided further context on the decision to move away from branching narrative choices, adding: "If we would have given the players agency in terms of how they want to shape the story, then it will be harder for us to have Kyle where we want him to be at the end of the game.

"So this is a very canonical Kyle story that answers everything that happens to him before and after the events of Dying Light."

