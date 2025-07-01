Drakong and Fender are set to launch a new guitar controller in 2026

It's compatible with Fortnite Festival , as well as classic Rock Band and Guitar Hero games

No price or concrete release date have been announced just yet

Hyperkin's Drakong brand has teamed up with legend guitar maker Fender to create the Infinakore Telecaster Edition.

Much like the PDP Riffmaster, this is a guitar controller primarily designed for use with Fortnite Festival. However, a major selling point of the Infinakore is its broad compatibility with consoles both old and new. That means you'll be able to use it with most Guitar Hero and Rock Band games - as well as fan games such as Clone Hero on PC.

The Infinakore Telecaster Edition will have two versions - one for Xbox consoles, and another for multiplatform compatibility. The latter will work with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles including PS5 and Switch 2, but not Xbox. However, both models will be compatible with PC and mobile devices.

What's looking particularly unique about the Infinakore Telecaster Edition is its modularity. The controller can be broken down into individual parts, including the head, fretboard and body. These parts can then be swapped out for your own, if you're into customization.

No price has been announced for the controller just yet, but it's due to release sometime in 2026, according to Drakong's website. It'll support both wired and wireless connections, via Bluetooth and 2.4GHz. Supposedly, it'll also sport a battery life of around 36 hours, which will definitely be impressive if true - pushing Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller numbers there.

