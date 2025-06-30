Secretlab has revealed a new Genshin Impact collab collection

It includes two new gaming chairs, a gaming desk, and compatible accessories

The designs are inspired by popular characters and the in-game Lantern Rite Festival event

Secretlab has revealed a new series of Genshin Impact gaming furniture as part of a collaboration with developer Hoyoverse.

The Secretlab Genshin Impact Liyue Collection is available now and features two special edition Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chairs inspired by popular characters and the in-game Lantern Rite Festival event.

(Image credit: Secretlab / Hoyoverse)

My personal favorite of the two, the Secretlab Titan Evo Genshin Impact Xiao Edition, has a charming blue and white design that's clearly based on the character's colorful hair and clothing.

The back of the chair is illuminated with a gold rendition of his constellation, plus the bright blue spears of his elemental burst ability. The chair's side wings feature unique embroidery inspired by his Anemo Vision and beast form, while the front is decorated with a graphic of his mask and lots of little details.

It's a fantastic encapsulation of the character, with a stylish aesthetic that's sure to look great in most setups.

(Image credit: Secretlab / Hoyoverse)

The other chair revealed, the Secretlab Titan Evo Genshin Impact Ningguang Edition, is more of an unusual choice, based on something of a more niche character.

It's a pleasant mix of gold, cream, and woody colors, chosen to convey the character's ambition and elegance. Her phoenix emblem is featured on the backrest, in addition to a gingko leaf pattern. The Secretlab logo also boasts some eye-catching gradient embroidery that matches the character's hair tassel.

Both chairs come packed with the usual Secretlab Titan Evo features, including patent-pending cold-cure foam designed for a medium-firm feel, a sculpted pebble-seated base, and four-way dynamic lumbar support.

These contribute to a glowing four and a half star score in our original Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review. The chair remains a very popular choice and has maintained a number one spot on our guide to the best gaming chairs for the last few years, despite some stiff competition.

Isn't it adorable? (Image credit: Secretlab / Hoyoverse)

A new version of the superb Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk has been revealed too - the Secretlab Magnus Pro Genshin Impact Liyue Edition. It comes equipped with the Secretlab Magpad Desk Mat Genshin Impact Liyue Edition, a desk mat with a beautiful painterly Lantern Rite Festival design. The desk mat is also available to purchase separately.

The desk was also a favorite in our Secretlab Magnus Pro review, with plenty of praise levelled at its practicality, durability, thanks to the use of impressively high-quality materials, and sleek and professional look.

Finally, the Secretlab Cable Management Bundle Genshin Impact Liyue Edition is also available to purchase, with matching magnetic accessories for the desk.

Pricing and more information on the collection are available via the Secretlab website.