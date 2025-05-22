Vertagear announces new partnership with Audi to launch a gaming chair collection and you can pre-order them right now

Vertagear announces new collaboration with Audi to launch a gaming chair collection

Three chairs, including the SL3800 Audi Edition, SL5800 RS Edition, and PL4800 Audi Sport Edition, are now available for pre-order

The gaming chairs are fitted with Vertagear’s patented ergonomic innovations and are expected to ship by July 15

Vertagear, the ergonomic gaming chair specialist, has announced a new partnership with Audi to launch a gaming chair collection.

This new collaboration is said to combine Audi’s precision craftsmanship with Vertagear’s industry-leading expertise in adaptive seating design for both gamers and professionals.

Right now, there are three gaming chairs available to pre-order. There's the black and red SL3800 Audi Edition for $499, designed for everyday comfort, featuring plush microsuede and Audi's signature aesthetic.

The white and black SL5800 RS Edition for $599 for high-performance seating enhanced by HygennX technology for lasting freshness and comfort, and finally, the black and red PL4800 Audi Sport Edition priced at $699. This chair is designed specifically for tall users and offers durable microsuede and Audi Sport’s iconic design elements for maximum support and style.

Each chair is fitted with Vertagear’s patented ergonomic innovations to ensure superior comfort and support for extended gaming or work sessions.

These include ContourMax Lumbar support for the user's posture, which reduces tension and promotes natural spine alignment.

A VertaAir Seat system with air cushioning technology to enhance breathability, improve circulation, and provide optimal weight distribution, as well as the aforementioned HygennX Technology, for odor control and quick-drying, combined with antimicrobial silver-coated embroidery for long-lasting freshness.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the gaming chairs are expected to ship out by July 15, 2025.