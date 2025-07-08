Want the cheapest prices on Secretlab gaming chairs? I break down all the best bargains out there this Prime Day
Treat yourself to a sweat deal on a gaming seat
If you want max comfort and premium aesthetics while you game, the Secretlab Titan Evo should be high up on your list of gaming chairs to check out. And while its premium list price may give you some pause, I've got some good news for you: this Amazon Prime Day, there are some truly fantastic discounts available on these literally game-changing thrones.
For example, you can currently pick up the Secretlab Titan Evo Royal gaming chair in the US in its smallest size for $499 – that's a massive $140 off its $639 asking price. Meanwhile in the UK, Amazon is offering a £130 reduction down to an impressive £419. Alternatively, if you're after an XL gaming chair this Amazon Prime Day, the Secretlab Titan Evo Stealth is reduced from $659 / £619 to $549 / £489, giving you a substantial $110 / £130 saving.
At first, those of you in the UK might feel a little left out, as you can't initially see any Secretlab Titan Evo discounts at Amazon UK. But appearances can be deceiving: dig a little deeper and you'll find there are plenty of voucher offers that significantly lower these gaming chairs' prices.
Rather than appearing on the product page, you can only uncover these deals by clicking the 'See All Buying Options' button on the right-hand side. Once you do, you'll see the value of the voucher and be able to apply it to your purchase.
But I'm not expecting you to do all the legwork – to save your metaphorical shoe leather, I've rounded up all of the best Secretlab Titan Evo deals below. And, as you'll see, there's some seriously impressive savings available.
Amazon Prime Day Secretlab Titan Evo deals
With its sleek, black silhouette and gold detailing, the Secretlab Titan Evo Stealth is certainly a looker, particularly given its durable leatherette finish, which should last 12 times longer than standard PU leather. The best deal I've found on this is for the X-large model: it's suitable for people up to 6ft 9ins and up to 395lb – but it also has a similarly X-large discount, with $110 knocked off the list price.
UK price: was £619 now £489 at Amazon
Not only does the Secretlab Titan Evo Royal come in this distinguished slate gray colorway, it also, appropriately, offers comfort fit for a king or queen. That's thanks to the Evo series' four-way built-in adjustable lumbar support and magnetic memory foam head pillow. This deal on the small size is similarly grand, nabbing you a massive $140 off the list price.
With another massive $140 discount, it's pretty easy to see why this deal on the light gray Evo Ash has made my list of the best Secretlab gaming chair bargains. This time coming in the regular size, it's a great offer and the joint largest reduction you'll see on an Evo series chair. The fact it looks so classy is really just icing on the cake.
Should the epic $110 discount on the X-large Titan Evo Black not be enough to sway you, there are plenty of other benefits. High up that list should be the 165-degree recline and multi-tilt mechanism of the Evo series' full-length backrests, which allow you to really lean back and relax into your games.
Receiving another X-cellent discount, the X-large Titan Evo Classic is reduced by $110 and comes in a black, white and gold colorway I personally love. There's no offer on the X-large size in the UK though: if you're under 6ft 2ins and 220lbs, the below discount on the regular size is your best bet.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
