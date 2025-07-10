I almost cannot believe I am writing yet again about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro getting a huge discount in a sale - but here we are, as Prime Day has brought the price of both variants crashing down.

The Nova Pro - in either wireless or wired form - is probably my favorite gaming headset ever made, and this week's price cuts make for some of the best gaming headset deals I've seen all year.

The best deals are to be found in the UK right now, where the Pro Wireless in Black for Xbox is down to just £225 at Amazon (from £329.99). This is its lowest price since at least mid-May, and by some distance, so it's a heck of a deal. The wired variant has also had its price slashed in the UK, and can now be yours for £159.59 at Amazon (down from £249.99).

Sadly, there's not quite the same price cut on the black Xbox Pro Wireless headset at Amazon US, but it has got a chunk off with its price now $299.40 at Amazon (was $379.99). However, the white PC and PlayStation version has plummeted in price to a mere $240 at Amazon (was $379.99) if you're looking for the absolute lowest price on the headset in the US.

I've included a bunch of prices and deals below across both regions, and across a host of the variations on offer, so if you're still reading this and keen, then you'll likely find what you're after below.

Today's best gaming headset deal

I am always banging the drum for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, and these price cuts make it an absolute joy to do so. I have two of them in my house, one as a PC headset and one as a PS5 headset, and can speak directly to its excellence in every aspect, from the audio quality straight out of the box to brilliant design and build quality, not to mention a fantastic mic and ingenious battery solution to its terrific DAC unit.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headset has the same level of quality, and is perfect for those who prefer to stay tethered, and it's our premium pick for best wired gaming headset, too.

If you're looking for the latest lowest price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro of either variant, wherever you are in the world, then check out our price-finding tech below.