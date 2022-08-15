SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the future of gaming headsets with its multi-device-and-platform connectivity, long battery life, amazing comfort, and that excellent sound quality that Arctis headsets are known for. You want hi-res audio, versatility, and comfort while gaming? This one’s the one to get, despite its easy-to-overlook flaws.

SteelSeries Arctic Nova Pro Wireless: One-minute review

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless launch might be one of those defining moments in gaming peripherals history. Ladies and gents, we might just be looking at the future of gaming headsets right now – a dual-purpose, multi-connectivity hybrid that comes with everything you want from the best gaming headset : a detailed sound, immersive soundstage, a long battery life, and off-the-charts comfort.

While we might be a little biased – this author has long been a fan of the Arctis line’s excellent audio quality – there’s no denying the ambitious undertaking that SteelSeries has successfully implemented in this wireless gaming headset.

Admittedly, some design elements need tweaking such as that secondary button on its base station that works only 25% of the time and the slightly confusing, non-intuitive physical controls on the headset. But, considering that this is the whole gaming headset package, those barely spoil all the fun you’re getting.

Not that this whole do-it-all thing hasn’t been done before. Another personal favorite, the Astro A50 , did it first. But, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless takes the A50, slaps on some hi-res audio to rival the Audeze Penrose , and tops it all off with elements you’d see on a pair of noise-canceling headphones .

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is quite literally the one gaming headset that does it all. How could you want anything less?

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $349 (£329, AU$649)

$349 (£329, AU$649) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

All that doesn’t come cheap. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless will cost a pretty penny – $349 (£329, AU$649) to be exact. And, if you want to customize it with the Nova Booster Pack, which comes in Cherry Red, Lilac, Mint, and Rose Quartz, you’ll have to pay an extra $34 / £29.

That isn’t surprising. Flagship SteelSeries gaming headsets have always sat around that price range. And, so does the competition. However, you’re getting a lot more value for your money with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

The Astro A50, for example, costs $299 (£349, AU$489), and that’s without the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless’ Bluetooth connectivity and wider frequency range. Meanwhile, the Audeze Penrose will set you back $299 (£299, AU$399) but doesn’t have its multi-device connectivity, comfort level, and active noise cancellation.

Value: 3.8 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: Design

Beautiful gaming headset-cum-headphones design

Multi-platform, multi-device connectivity

One of the most versatile headsets we've tested

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless boasts a beautiful, elegant look, luxurious fit and comfort, and all-around connectivity. And, despite its fiddly controls and perhaps ear foams that could be a little more breathable, this is one of the best-designed headphones we’ve tested.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy ) Image 1 of 2

It’s relatively lightweight at 337g and comes with plush ear cushions draped in soft-to-touch leatherette, a floating ski headband that’s thinly padded, and earcups that have a lot of swivel to fit different head shapes. Overall, you’re getting an incredibly comfortable gaming headset with good enough hold and size that fits most heads. We only wish that the leatherette is a lot more breathable than it is.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy ) Image 1 of 2

That design is a classier, more accessible, and toned-down version of a gamer’s aesthetic, in an attempt to go for a more all-purpose look so you won’t be embarrassed about wearing it as Bluetooth headphones in public. A good example of this is the mic boom, which seamlessly tucks away inside the left earcup while still offering mic functionality.

It isn’t the first gaming headset to implement this hybrid design approach – Razer’s done something similar as well – but SteelSeries has done such a good job with it. It looks just as great as a pair of headphones as it does a gaming headset, and we can’t wait to take it with us on our next vacation.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Luckily, it comes with two Fuji lithium-ion batteries that are swappable and offer 22 hours of battery life per. You slot one in the right earcup behind a removable (and customizable) magnetic plate, then swap it out for the other when it runs out of juice.

Both batteries need charging? Pop one in the built-in battery charging slot in the base station, keep the other in the headphones to charge via the USB-C port behind the left earcup magnetic plate, and charge simultaneously. Easy peasy. SteelSeries has also added fast charging for good measure, so you’ll get three hours of play after 15 minutes of charging.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Sadly, the controls are confusing and non-intuitive. You’ll likely need to memorize that part of the manual first before you can use them seamlessly. And, even then, there’s still a lot to be desired.

There are two separate on/off buttons, for example, for when you’re using Bluetooth and when you’re using wireless connectivity. Simply turning the headset off using the power button doesn’t mean you’re turning it off completely. If Bluetooth is on, it’ll keep its current connection and still play music from that source. Meanwhile, the wireless base station has a second button that only works 25% of the time.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Speaking of the base station, it gives the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless its multi-platform, multi-device prowess, which when coupled with its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, makes it perhaps the single most versatile headset on the market right now.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The base station allows it to be connected to two sources wirelessly and simultaneously. But, you also do not need it to use the headset, thanks to the Bluetooth and the 3.5mm wired connection that it also offers. Connect it to a mobile device via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm cable, and you can use it as a pair of standalone headphones you can take with you on hikes, during your commutes, or on a long-haul flight.

Nifty, right?!

Design: 4.6 / 5

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: Performance

Hi-res audio with 10Hz to 40KHz frequency range

Amazing, detailed audio

ANC not very good, sadly

With a frequency range of 10Hz to 40KHz, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless delivers a little more sub-bass and high-res audio.

Sound quality is, therefore, exquisite here, giving us deep bass with a lot of rumble even at under 75% volume, a beautifully-present treble with a lot of detail, and well-represented mids. That’s whether we’re playing a game like Sable whose sound elements are very much a part of and vital to your gaming experience, listening to Florence and the Machine’s “Dance Fever,” or watching the movie, “Prey.”

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

We’ve tested gaming headsets that have a much wider soundstage. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless still delivers a great soundstage. More importantly, thanks to its 360° Spatial Audio feature, its sound imaging is very much on point. We really feel the movements of the different game and movie elements when using it, whether it’s a bear chasing the main protagonist in the woods or background game characters moving from left to right.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The mic, which still works when stowed away, is clear and crisp when retracted. Guaranteed, you’re coming out loud and clear whether you’re chatting with your friends on Discord or hopping on a quick call with your colleague via your smartphone. Unfortunately, noise rejection is only available for Windows 10/11. As in our experience, the person on the other end of that phone call will hear even the hum of the AC in your apartment.

The ANC is not very good. It’s effective in drowning out noises like the sounds of distant traffic or your AC. However, it’s not as good if you’re trying to block out all the noise. That’s ok for the most part as the audio to an extent takes care of the rest. However, if you plan on using this on the plane, it isn’t going to block out the sounds of those engines.

Performance: 5 / 5

Should I buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You want hi-res audio quality in your gaming headset

You’re getting a lot of rumble and beautifully-present treble that delivers a lot of detail alongside everything else.

You need the one gaming headset that rules them all

With multi-device connectivity, multi-platform support, and Bluetooth capability, this is the only gaming headset-slash-headphones you’ll need.

You’re looking for a comfortable gaming headset

Lightweight with soft ear cushions and a decent grip, you’ll likely forget that that you’re even wearing it.

Don't buy it if...

You’re on a tight budget

This is an expensive gaming headset – though if you have the money, it’s more than worth the splurge.

You want a pair of headphones with excellent ANC

Sadly, the ANC doesn’t work as well, though it does a good job of blocking out some environmental noise.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Astro A50

The Astro A50 delivers excellent sound quality, a comfortable fit, and lots of features. However, it doesn't have the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless’ Bluetooth connectivity and wider frequency range. Read our full Astro A50 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Audeze Penrose

The Audeze Penrose X offer stellar sound quality for gamers and music enthusiasts alike, though it doesn’t have the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless’ multi-device connectivity, comfort level, and active noise cancellation. Read our full Audeze Penrose review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

With its great sound quality and comfortable design, the Razer BlackShare V2 Pro is one of the most premium wireless gaming headsets out there. But, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless beats it on sound quality and features. Check out our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review (opens in new tab)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: Report card

Value The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is pricey but well worth the investment. 3.8 / 5 Design It's feature-rich, comfortable, and beautifully-designed. Better yet, it has multiple connectivity options. 4.6 / 5 Performance It boasts high-quality audio, great sound imaging, and a clear mic, even if the ANC is nothing to write home about. 5 / 5 Total Overall, this is the best and most versatile gaming headset you can ever own. 4.5 / 5

First reviewed August 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test