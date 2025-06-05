Sony announces Project Defiant, its first-ever wireless fight stick controller designed for PS5 and PC

Sony unveils its first-ever wireless fight stick, codenamed Project Defiant

The fight stick is launching in 2026 and is designed for PS5 and PC

The controller can be used wirelessly via PlayStation Link technology for ultra-low latency gameplay, or wired using a USB-C connection

Sony has revealed its first-ever wireless fight stick, codenamed Project Defiant, and it's releasing in 2026.

Announced during PlayStation's June State of Play, Project Defiant is designed for a variety of fighting games and can be used wirelessly or wired for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

"This sleek new controller will give players more flexibility to play their favorite fighting games, whether that is wirelessly with the innovative PlayStation Link technology that provides ultra-low latency, or through a wired connection on PS5 or PC," said Edwin Foo, Vice President, Product Development, SIE, in a PlayStation blog post.

Project Defiant features a high-quality digital stick that’s custom-designed by Sony, toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon) for the stick, buttons with mechanical switches, and a touch pad like the one found on the DualSense wireless controller.

Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The controller also boasts a sturdy, ergonomic design for long gaming sessions, features a storage compartment for restrictor gates for convenience, and a PS Link USB adapter.

Like the DualSense wireless controller, Project Defiant also supports the ability to wirelessly wake up the user's PS5 by pressing and holding the PS button on the top side of the device.

As previously mentioned, input timing has been refined thanks to Sony's PS Link wireless technology, but there's also an option for players to plug in to play by using a wired USB-C connection.

Sony has also confirmed that the fight stick will come packaged with a sling carry case, which includes a lever gap to keep the digital stick safe, allowing players to take the hardware on the go.

Since Project Defiant is just a codename, we'll likely learn the name of the fight stick closer to launch.