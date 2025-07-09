We're into day two of the Amazon Prime Day sale, and I've spent quite a bit of time looking for a new game controller suitable for my PC, to replace Microsoft's Xbox Series X controller. That's when I stumbled across a controller that has left me blown away - so much so, in fact, that I don't think I'll be upgrading for years.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 (purple) wireless controller is available for just $47.99 (previously $59.99) on Amazon in the US, while its green-colored counterpart is available at £42.49 (previously £49.99) on Amazon in the UK.

I've already gone on my annual Amazon Prime Day spending spree, and this was the first purchase I made. It's as simple as this: this is the best game controller I've ever used in terms of its ergonomics, with a small, neat design that sits perfectly in my hands for long hours of gaming.

It's compatible with Windows PCs, the Steam Deck, Android, and the Nintendo Switch 2, and provides a comfortable gaming experience suited for all games – but I must highlight that it shines best in fighting games, specifically Street Fighter 6, thanks to its robust D-pad that makes combos easy to pull off.

I know I say it often, but this is one deal I'd seriously hate to miss.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 deals in your region!

Today's best Amazon Prime Day 8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal in the US

Save 20% 8BitDo Ultimate 2 (Purple): was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is possibly the best alternative you can find over the expensive Xbox Elite or PlayStation Edge controllers. It offers a comfortable gaming experience, as it's light on your hands and its small size is bound to reduce strain after long hours of gaming. With a 1000Hz polling rate, tactile hall-effect triggers, and extra programmable buttons, you're bound to have a great time with this one.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day 8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal in the UK

Save 15% Aknes 8BitDo Ultimate 2 (Green): was £49.99 now £42.49 at Amazon If you're looking to put an end to your new gamepad pursuit, look no further than the Aknes 8BitDo Ultimate 2. It makes long hours of gaming feel like a breeze without any worry of hand strain, thanks to its ergonomics and extra programmable buttons to suit your play style. It comes with a 2.4GHz dongle and a charging dock.

This is a controller that easily stands above Microsoft's Xbox Series X controller; it's far more comfortable in my hands and stops me from hitting the wrong inputs in Street Fighter 6. The same applies in games like Delta Force and others that don't have full controller support, as the extra L4 and R4 bumpers can be programmed to what you desire.

It doesn't feel bulky in my hands, and most importantly, it doesn't require battery switching, something I've always disliked about Xbox controllers. The 2.4GHz USB-C dongle means that there's virtually zero input lag, and you can always connect it to your PC via Bluetooth or a wired connection if that's your preference.

It's the easiest recommendation from me this Prime Day, especially with its $47.99 / £42.49 sale price. If you've been looking for a new controller like me, don't hesitate.