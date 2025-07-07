Hurry - Apple's latest MacBook Pro with M4 chip has just had a price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is now hours away, and we're expecting tons of enticing deals to come flying in for all kinds of products. However, that doesn't mean you can't get started on your spending now, and I've just found an ideal early offer.

The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024) is now available for $2,249 (previously $2,499) from Amazon, thanks to a 10% discount ahead of Prime Day. The same model is also available for £2,199.97 (previously £2,499) at Amazon in the UK.

Featuring one of the fastest Apple silicon chips, the M4 Pro, this laptop is among the best options available on the market. It utilizes a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, paired with 24GB of unified memory, which is ideal for both gaming and productivity.

With the advantage of a Liquid Retina XDR display producing 1,600 nits of peak brightness, what more could you possibly ask for?

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) deals in your region!

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024) deal in the US

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024) deal in the UK

Now, I won't pretend that even with the sale the price of the MacBook Pro is anywhere near budget; it's not a huge discount, but this is one of Apple's most powerful MacBooks and it only launched in November last year.

While it's aimed at professional creators, it's worth noting that Apple's Macs are quickly becoming strong gaming options – and if you're a gaming enthusiast like me, you'll be happy to know that the game library is continuously growing.

Apple recently announced macOS Tahoe 26, which will be bringing MetalFX Frame Interpolation. Essentially, it's similar to Nvidia's Frame Generation, which generates additional frames for smoother game performance, and I'm excited to see how Apple's version will turn out.

It's a hefty price to pay, but you're getting the bang for your buck without a doubt.