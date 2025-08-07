Overdue an upgrade for your laptop? I feel you: with my aged MacBook Pro starting to look a little long in the tooth, I’ve been considering my next move for a while now. Given the awesome amount of power it stores in its slender frame, I’ve had my eye on the MacBook Air (M4). So I was very excited to see you can currently buy the MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) from $799 (was $999) at Amazon US – and I honestly think you should be too.

Given it was released less than six months ago, this is a major chunk slashed off the Air M4’s list price. And there are plenty of configurations available: as well as the base model with 16GB Unified Memory and a 256GB SSD, you can also get $200 off the models with 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD and 24GB RAM / 512GB, bringing them to $999 and $1,199, respectively. Not bad, given it’s TechRadar’s top pick as the best laptop out there right now.

Want a larger screen for movie-watching or design work? Then you’re in luck: you can also get the MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) from $999 (was $1,199) at Amazon US. So if, like me, you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your MacBook, that moment is here.

Today's best MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Amazon With its 10-core CPU, 8-core or 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and option of either 16GB or 24GB of integrated RAM, the only thing that’s ‘lightweight’ about the MacBook Air M4 is its svelte frame. It’s a portable powerhouse and, with this massive $200 discount, it offers an absurd amount of processing bang for your buck.

If you own a laptop of a certain age, this really is the perfect upgrade. To date, I’ve not been in a huge rush to upgrade, as my MacBook Pro 13-inch (2017) has served me well. One of the things I love about Apple’s laptops is their sheer staying power – my old MacBook Pro’s power and its Methuselah-like longevity have stood me in good stead for years.

But 2017 was a long time ago. Donald Trump had barely been inaugurated as the 45th president when I bought it – something that feels like it was approximately four decades ago. And Apple’s computing hardware has experienced a Singularity-esque leap forward in that time: my peers and I were raving about how absurdly fast the first M1 Apple silicon chip was back in 2020, and Apple estimates the M4 chip is at least twice as quick as its ancestor. Frankly, in comparison to modern Apple hardware, my old Intel-driven MacBook Pro looks positively creaky.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The MacBook Air M4 is a speedboat compared to my old laptop’s paddle steamer, which is why we raved about it in our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review. That SoC M4 chip comes with a 10-core CPU, your choice of an 8-core or 10-core GPU, and 16GB, 24GB, or 32GB integrated memory (although the latter isn’t available in Amazon’s deal). Coupled with Amazon’s offer of a 256GB or 512GB SSD and the Air’s sleek, super-portable design, it’s hard not to be swayed by this deal.

But why am I not advocating you go Pro? Well, while it was once necessary for creatives like me to opt for Apple’s punchier MacBook Pro line, that’s really no longer the case. I’m a music maker in my free time – while my old Pro is starting to wheeze and groan a lot when I’m working with 50 tracks laden with modern, high-performance synths and effects, the MacBook Air M4 can handle this kind of workflow without breaking a sweat. That makes it a no-brainer for most artists, outside of professional studios.

If you still have a hankering for a new MacBook Pro, keep an eye on our guide to the best MacBook Pro deals for all the biggest savings available. Alternatively, if you're not sure which Apple hardware is best for you, check out our list of the best MacBooks and Macs for advice.