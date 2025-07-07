Don't wait! Snap up this early Amazon Prime Day deal on the M4 MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is my all-time favorite laptop. macOS isn't for everyone, but I love it - it's easy for me to find what I need, the UI is beautifully polished, and it runs like a dream. The only downside in my eyes is the price tag that comes with it. Amazon Prime Day deals are here to fix that, though – you can score a MacBook Pro (2024, M4) for $1,429 (was $1599) right now at Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day deals aren't *officially* live just yet, but you can still find several early discounts ahead of the launch date on July 8. One of the easiest picks I've seen so far is the 2024 MacBook Pro, which comes equipped with the latest M4 processor, Apple Intelligence capabilities, a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, and so much more.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple MacBook Pro (2024, M4)

Apple MacBook Pro (2024, M4): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon Apple's latest M4 chip is incredibly performant and marries perfectly with macOS and Apple Intelligence. I've highlighted what I believe to be the sweet spot, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, but you can upgrade both specs for a reasonable price bump (those models are also on sale). This is a fantastic laptop if you're a creative heading back to school in a few months, and it even comes with some decent gaming prowess for your downtime leisure. Combine that with the Liquid Retina display that never misses and you have an all-around all-star for $170 off during Prime Day.

Apple MacBook Pro (2024, M4): was £1,599 now £1,429.27 at Amazon The MacBook Pro's M4 processor brings impressive performance to the table, and it does so without breaking a sweat. At 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you've got the storage and performance you need to tackle creative tasks, tear through everyday browsing, and even dip your toes into the world of Mac gaming.

Few laptops get the marks we routinely give to the MacBook Pro line. Lance Ulanoff awarded the system 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024) review, and when you dive into the design, display, and performance, it's clear to see why.

If you've ever used a MacBook Pro, the design won't surprise you. It's more of the same, but that design is tried and true, sleek and minimal. You have a choice between Space Black (my personal favorite) or Silver, and all of the Apple design goodness that comes with the Pro lineup. That being a CNC aluminum chassis, near-perfect trackpad, satisfying keyboard, solid 1080p webcam and studio-quality three-mic array.

But as we've heard so many times before, it's what's on the inside that counts, and the M4 silicon chip came to play. Apple's latest processor chews through everyday browsing and media enjoyment like nothing, and it's up to the task – whatever the task is – when it comes to creativity. Video editing, 3D rendering, game development... the list goes on.

Again, the barrier to entry here is typically the price tag. But Apple actually offers the latest MacBook Pro at a price cut compared to the previous version. Throw an early Amazon Prime Day deal on top of that, and you have a deal I think you'd be remiss to pass up if you're looking for a new laptop for work or school.