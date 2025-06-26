Thanks to early Prime Day deals, there are some stand-out bargains at the retailer that I have my eye on; case in point, you can buy the MacBook Air M4 at Amazon for $899 (was $999) right now. In the UK, the MacBook Air M4 is on sale for £899 at Amazon (was $999).

That's $100/£100 off a laptop that's new for 2025 and really only a few months old at that. As a MacBook Air M2 user, I think Apple's reworked slim-and-light laptops are fantastic even at full price, but at $899/£899 for a spec sheet that includes 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a bargain that I'd buy ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

Early Prime Day deal: Apple's MacBook Air M4

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2025): was $999 now $899 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at Amazon ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $100 price cut, however, is a brand new record-low on this excellent new MacBook. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use. It's rare to see a price cut this good so soon after release so today's deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering.

Apple MacBook Air (M4): was £999 now £899 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Superior performance, minimal weight, and gorgeous looks – the MacBook Air (M4) has it all. We've got a lot of love for the laptop that has helped redefine performance in a small form factor. At only £899, this is one of the best laptop bargains of the year so far.

In our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review, Lance Ulanoff praised the laptop for its performance, all-day battery life, and a few more positive points, summarizing: "Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air remains my favorite laptop. The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) has an excellent build and design, working on it is a pleasure, and the M4 provides all the power I need for the widest range of tasks."

"I appreciate the long battery life, bright, colorful screen, and clear audio," he added. "It has enough ports to support my almost always connected external screen, and I’m glad there’s still a vestigial 3.5mm headphone jack. macOS and the supporting Apple ecosystem are unparalleled."

While I haven't used the M4 version of the MacBook Air, I'm still constantly impressed by what my M2 model can deliver, both at my desk, away from home, and even when indulging in a little gaming.

It's no wonder the latest MacBook Air tops our best laptops list, and with $100 off its retail price, it's basically a no-brainer buy and would be the laptop I'd personally recommend to anyone.