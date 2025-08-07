It's not too late to play Persona 5 Royal if you haven't got around to it yet. The pioneering breakout JRPG is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, so you basically have the option to play it on every console that matters. However, it's never been as cheap as this on PC, as you can get Persona 5 Royal with a Humble Choice subscription for just $14.99 / £11.49.

If you already have a subscription to Humble Choice, you can claim the key at any point before September 2. Otherwise, you can sign up for a membership now for $14.99 / £11.49 to get Persona 5 Royal and cancel any time after claiming the key.

But that's not all. In addition to Persona 5 Royal, this month's bundle contains some hidden gems and indie favorites, such as Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, My Time at Sandrock, Let's School, Lil' Gator Game, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, Wildmender, and War Pips.

Personal 5 Royal for a record-low price at Humble

Humble Choice August with Persona Royal 5: now $14.99 / £11.49 at Humble

Persona 5 Royal is a part of this month's Humble Choice collection. If you subscribe for $14.99 / £11.49, you can claim the key at any time before September 2 – that's much less than you can buy the game at retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen for Persona 5 Royal, and it'll be hard to beat even during a retail holiday like Black Friday. In addition to Persona 5 Royal, you can also claim Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, My Time at Sandrock, Let's School, Lil' Gator Game, Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip, Wildmender, and War Pips as part of this month's collection. If you don't want to keep the Humble Choice subscription, you can just cancel it after claiming the games you want.

Humble is a company known for its Humble Bundles: games sold together as a package for as little as $1 per game, with at least some of the proceeds going to charity. The payment page shows you up front exactly how much money goes to Humble, the developers, and the featured charity – and you can adjust the amount that goes to each.

Humble Choice is Humble's subscription service, which gives you access to a new curated collection of games every month. You can claim these using a key at any point during the month and keep the games indefinitely. About 5% of your payment goes to charity, and you get 20% off all purchases from the Humble store.

There's no strict criteria for what goes into every month's Humble Choice collection, so it's a blessing whenever something as popular as Persona 5 Royal shows up in a bundle.

Since its launch in 2019, Persona 5 Royal has remained one of the world's most popular and influential Japanese RPGs. It's an inspiration to other critically acclaimed games like Honkai: Star Rail and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and still holds up five years later with its charming cast and satisfying gameplay.

Persona 5 Royal can take over 100 hours to complete. However, if you somehow finish it before the end of the summer, I'd recommend playing another of the best JRPGs.