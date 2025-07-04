Prime Day is almost here and to celebrate Amazon is giving Prime members a fantastic selection of free games through Prime Gaming.

These aren't your average time-limited demos or trials either, but rather fully-fledged PC games that you can keep for good - even if you choose to end your Prime subscription in the future.

They're all available for a limited time on a weekly or monthly basis, so if you don't claim them soon they're gone for good. Copies are often provided through Amazon's own PC gaming launcher, but there are frequently keys for popular platforms like the Epic Games Store and GoG up for grabs too.

Before diving into the highlights from the latest offering, if you don't already have an active Amazon Prime subscription you can take advantage of a free trial or see the best prices for a monthly and yearly membership below.

Grab Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, Thief: Deadly Shadows, and more

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

For me, the most exciting game this month is Saints Row 4: Re-Elected. It's a ridiculous open-world adventure in the style of Grand Theft Auto, but with literally everything amped up to the max.

You get to customize your very own president of the United States using one of the most absurd character creators in recent memory (complete with a comedy bulge slider if you're playing as a male) only for the entire White House to get immediately blown up by a sudden alien invasion.

Kidnapped and trapped in an Earth simulation, you need to fight back with a range of weapons and incredible super powers that let you jump the height of skyscrapers, blast foes with energy, or throw them with your mind.

The Re-Elected version comes bundled with 25 downloadable content (DLC) packs, including two meaty story expansions, loads of crazy customization items, and of course the iconic Dubstep Gun.

There's nothing out there quite like this game, and it's got no shortage of side activities to keep you occupied even after the credits roll.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

You can also claim the equally silly Saints Row 4 spinoff Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, or try the older and much more realistic Saints Row 2 if you want a comparatively grounded crime story.

Elsewhere, I wouldn't miss the chance to grab Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. As the name would suggest, it features the first three Tomb Raider games plus all of their expansions reworked and updated for modern platforms.

The enhanced visuals look lovely, but purists will appreciate the ability to switch back to the original graphics at any time. There's a new control scheme too, though honestly I think it's better to switch back to the older one for a more authentic experience. Sure, it's a bit clunky - but taking the time to learn it pays off.

Other great picks this month include the classic stealth game Thief: Deadly Shadows, not to mention the adorable indie photography adventure Toem which has a delightful hand-drawn art style.

I also really like the look of puzzle platformer Trinity Fusion and the retro-inspired point-and-click The Abandoned Planet and plan to dive into both this weekend.

To make your selection and see all the other games included with your Amazon Prime subscription, simply head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and login with your Amazon account.