You don't need to buy a gaming laptop during Prime Day – one of the most underrated Amazon perks just got a massive upgrade

EA games have arrived on Amazon Luna

Titles include EA Sports FC 25, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You can play them for free if you already own them on PC and have Amazon Prime

Amazon Luna is a criminally underappreciated cloud gaming service, offering the chance to play loads of demanding games without the need for any expensive PC hardware.

If you have access to a basic laptop, old phone, compatible smart TV, or spare tablet, then you can its large library of titles straight from your browser window. You need a strong internet connection for it to work well, but that's still much cheaper than splurging out for fully fledged gaming laptop or PC that will be out of date in a few years anyway.

The biggest reason I love it is the fact that a brilliant free tier is included with your Amazon Prime subscription - letting you play loads of great games at no extra cost. You can link your Luna account to your GOG or Ubisoft libraries, allowing you to play select games that you already own wherever and whenever you want to.

To give you an example of what this means, I already own Far Cry 5 on PC so I can play it straight from my phone using Amazon Luna while I'm out and about. It runs via Amazon's servers, so no installation is required and I can play it even if my PC is turned off at home.

If all that wasn't enough, earlier this month the service received a massive upgrade with a robust slate of games added from the catalog of publishing giant Electronic Arts (EA). This includes EA Sports FC 25, Need for Speed Unbound, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

I'd recommend each any every one, and if you have Prime, and already own them on PC, you can access them right now for at no additional cost. Just head to the Luna homepage to sign in and link your accounts.

But what if you don't own these games on PC and still want to play? They're also part of the Luna+ subscription service, which costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month and includes access to loads of other games.

You can also buy the titles outright on Amazon Luna itself, which also nets you a PC copy. They're currently subject to some pretty generous discounts, so this option is definitely worth checking out.

If you want to learn even more about how Amazon Luna works, and see how it stacked up in my testing, check out my detailed Amazon Luna review.