Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 1 (game #782).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #783) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMMERCE

STRIKE

CLEAVE

FOUL

ADHERE

CONGRESS

SPLIT

STICK

OVERSIGHT

GLUE

GARNISH

RELATIONS

SANCTION

INTIMACY

AFFIX

SPARE

NYT Connections today (game #783) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bind two things together

Bind two things together BLUE: Ten pin scoring

Ten pin scoring GREEN: Birds and bees activity

Birds and bees activity PURPLE: Double meaning

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #783) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ATTACH WITH ADHESIVE

BLUE: BOWLING RESULTS

GREEN: POLITE TERMS FOR SEX

PURPLE: CONTRONYMS (WORDS THAT CAN MEAN OPPOSITE THINGS)

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #783) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #783, are…

YELLOW: ATTACH WITH ADHESIVE ADHERE, AFFIX, GLUE, STICK

ADHERE, AFFIX, GLUE, STICK BLUE: BOWLING RESULTS FOUL, SPARE, SPLIT, STRIKE

FOUL, SPARE, SPLIT, STRIKE GREEN: POLITE TERMS FOR SEX COMMERCE, CONGRESS, INTIMACY, RELATIONS

COMMERCE, CONGRESS, INTIMACY, RELATIONS PURPLE: CONTRONYMS (WORDS THAT CAN MEAN OPPOSITE THINGS) CLEAVE, GARNISH, OVERSIGHT, SANCTION

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The NYT didn’t use the most obvious CONTRONYMS (WORDS THAT CAN MEAN OPPOSITE THINGS) today, in my opinion at least.

Two good ones would have been “buckle” and “fast”, which would have certainly put me in doubts over whether they belonged in the group that was about attachments.

Anyway, all of this is to mask my embarrassment over taking three guesses to get POLITE TERMS FOR SEX.

I thought that this group had something to do with international trade, so I tried including SANCTION and OVERSIGHT before swapping them out for INTIMACY.

Please tell me I wasn’t the only person that didn’t see this group!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, August 1, game #782)

YELLOW: APTITUDE BENT, FACULTY, FLAIR, GIFT

BENT, FACULTY, FLAIR, GIFT GREEN: SILENT "W" PLAYWRIGHT, SWORD, WRAP, WREATH

PLAYWRIGHT, SWORD, WRAP, WREATH BLUE: LEGENDS OF CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD DEAN, GABLE, GARLAND, TEMPLE

DEAN, GABLE, GARLAND, TEMPLE PURPLE: HIT THE ____ HAY, JACKPOT, ROAD, ROOF