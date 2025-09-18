Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 18 (game #830).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #831) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIGER

NOSE

MASCARA

PACE

RATE

BLUSH

DYE

CLIP

SWEAT

TOWEL

SCORE

TRAIL

RANK

FIDGET

STOCKINGS

GRADE

NYT Connections today (game #831) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Assess the value

Assess the value GREEN: Things done when anxious

Things done when anxious BLUE: A type of cardio movement in common

A type of cardio movement in common PURPLE: Precede with something you write on

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #831) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EVALUATE

GREEN: EXHIBIT NERVOUSNESS

BLUE: THINGS THAT CAN RUN, ANNOYINGLY

PURPLE: PAPER ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #831) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #831, are…

YELLOW: EVALUATE GRADE, RANK, RATE, SCORE

GRADE, RANK, RATE, SCORE GREEN: EXHIBIT NERVOUSNESS BLUSH, FIDGET, PACE, SWEAT

BLUSH, FIDGET, PACE, SWEAT BLUE: THINGS THAT CAN RUN, ANNOYINGLY DYE, MASCARA, NOSE, STOCKINGS

DYE, MASCARA, NOSE, STOCKINGS PURPLE: PAPER ___ CLIP, TIGER, TOWEL, TRAIL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

A good day for me, as I got the hardest purple group before the end – CLIP was the word that started me thinking of PAPER, although it was less tricky by the time I saw it with only eight tiles left.

Before that, I had been less clever by connecting BLUSH, DYE, MASCARA and SWEAT, thinking these were all things that changed colors – so, in hindsight, I was not far away from THINGS THAT RUN, ANNOYINGLY.

If I was to EVALUATE today’s Connections I’d RANK it somewhere in the middle – not too hard, not too easy.

