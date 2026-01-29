ShinyHunters reportedly breach Bumble and Match, stealing internal documents and limited user data

Bumble says member accounts and profiles were not accessed during the phishing incident

Group shifted from ransomware to data theft, warning enterprises of phishing and vishing threats

Dating apps Bumble and Match seem to have been hit by a cyberattack at the hands of none other than the notorious ShinyHunters gang.

The threat actor allegedly added both companies to its data leak site. For Bumble, they claim to have stolen a treasure trove of data:

“Thousands of internal documents from Bumble,” the post reads, as per Hackmanac. “Our exfiltration focused on documents designated as restricted or confidential. Files primarily from Google Drive and Slack.”

Match confirms the breach

Bloomberg reported Bumble, which also owns Badoo and BFF, contacted law enforcement after one of its contractor’s accounts “was recently compromised in a phishing incident.”

Speaking to the publication, a spokesperson said that the threat actor made “a brief unauthorized access to a small portion of our network,” after which they were ousted.

Bumble does not believe the attackers accessed the member database, member accounts, the Bumble application, direct messages, or people’s profiles.

Match, on the other hand, also confirmed on January 28, that it suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting “a limited amount of user data.” It is now in the process of notifying affected individuals, and claims there is no evidence user login credentials, financial information, or private communications, were compromised.

ShinyHunters has been filling news columns these past couple of weeks, after successfully breaching a few large enterprises, and allegedly targeting “hundreds” of others. They are mostly involved in phishing and vishing (voice phishing), and are going after Okta, Microsoft, and other single sign-on (SSO) platforms.

The group started as a ransomware operator, but at one point decided to abandon the encryption part and focus solely on data exfiltration. Apparently, this process is cheaper, quicker, and more efficient, yet equally lucrative.

Other ransomware operators are allegedly following suit. Organizations, and primarily US-based enterprises, are warned to be careful about individuals phoning in and claiming to be IT and tech support.

