Hackers used Hugging Face to deliver Android malware via fake antivirus app TrustBastion

Malware steals screenshots, lock codes, and payment logins, exfiltrating data to attacker servers

Campaign persisted with new repositories despite takedown, highlighting risks of unverified app source

Hackers are abusing the Hugging Face platform to deliver Android malware which can entirely take over compromised endpoints, experts have warned.

Hugging Face is an open platform for AI tools and machine learning, where users can host and distribute AL, NLP, or ML models - but it seems it also sometimes used as a launchpad for poisoned models too.

In this case, the crooks used it to deliver Android malware, cybersecurity researchers at Bitdefender noted, starting with a dropper app called TrustBastion.

Thousands of commits

This app acts like an Android antivirus solution - it offers virus protection, defense against phishing, malware, and fraudulent SMS messages. However, TrustBastion engages in scareware - as soon as the victim installs it, it says the device is infected with malware. Then, it demands the user update the app, which is when the malicious code is actually installed.

To deliver the malware, TrustBastion connects to a third-party server, which redirects to a Hugging Face repository where the malicious APK is hosted. From there, the malware is downloaded and delivered via Hugging Face’s CDN.

While these types of campaigns are rather common, unfortunately this one was also successful. In less than a month of activity, it accumulated more than 6,000 commits, Bitdefender said. To make matters worse, as soon as the campaign was spotted and terminated, a new repository popped up, named ‘Premium Club’, using new icons, but retaining the same malicious code.

The malware itself is rather powerful. It can grab screenshots, display fake login interfaces for popular payment services, and steal the lock screen code. Everything is then exfiltrated to a third-party server.

The best way to defend against this type of malware is to only download Android apps from reputable sources, such as the Google Play Store, or the Galaxy Store. Also, make sure to read through the reviews, and be mindful of the number of downloads and overall rating.

Via BleepingComputer

