This new cybercrime platform lets hackers run malicious Google Ads and hide from Google's screening process

Varonis uncovered 1Campaign, a cloaking tool for malicious Google Ads

Shows phishing/scam content to victims, blank pages to reviewers and scanners

Offers analytics, visitor profiling, fraud scoring, and brand spoofing at scale

For three years, someone has been selling a tool that allows crooks to run malicious Google Ads which are only served to highly relevant targets.

Security researchers Varonis dubbed the service 1Campaign, and in an in-depth report, described 1Campaign as a “cloaker”, through which malicious actors can show different content to different visitors.

While real victims see actual phishing or scam content, security researchers, ad platform reviewers, and automated scanners, see a basic blank page. “This allows fraudulent Google Ads campaigns to pass initial review and stay active longer before being flagged,” Varonis explained.

Launching ad campaigns

But there is more to 1Campaign that simple cloaking. The tool offers real-time analytics, visitor profiling, fraud scoring, as well as an option to block traffic from known security vendors, data centers, and VPNs.

“Each visitor is assigned a fraud score from 0 to 100. Visitors from Microsoft Corporation, Google, Tencent Cloud Computing, OVH Hosting, and other cloud providers are automatically flagged with high fraud scores and blocked,” the researchers explained.

Security scanners are identified through IP ranges, ISPs, and behavioral patterns, which means the attackers can configure exactly who sees their malicious content and who gets to stare at a blank page.

Developed by a hacker alias ‘DuppyMeister’, 1Campaign was distributing traffic throughout the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, China, Germany, France, Japan, Hungary, and Albania. The platform also comes with a Google Ads launcher tool through which the miscreants can launch both malicious and benign campaigns.

DuppyMeister says this allows 1Campaign to bypass policy limitations and launch ads “as anyone”. It essentially means crooks can spoof any brand.

“This directly enables ad fraud at scale, allowing attackers to impersonate legitimate brands and services in their Google Ads campaigns while evading automated policy enforcement,” the researchers concluded.

