Palantir to continue UK Ministry of Defense work in new three-year deal – £240 million 'data analytics' contract awarded without procurement
Palantir has been awarded a new £240.6 ($331) million contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), continuing its data analytics relationship with the MoD for another three years.
The MoD awarded the new deal without undertaking a procurement competition by using a defense and security exemption.
In September 2025, the UK government also reached a deal with Palantir, allowing the company to operate from Britain as part of its European defense work.
Ex-MoD officials sign on with Palantir
The MoD says the new agreement was issued to Palantir, “for continued licensing and support to data analytics capabilities supporting critical strategic, tactical and live operational decision making across classifications across defense and interoperable with Nato and other allied nations Palantir systems”.
A total of five ex-MoD officials signed on to work with Palantir in 2025, according to OpenDemocracy, with former director of policy Barnaby Kistruck joining Palantir very shortly after departing the organization.
As such, the MoD placed restrictions on Kistruck in his new role, with an MoD spokesperson stating, “We conduct comprehensive due diligence on any business appointments that may lead to concern. We work diligently to enforce any conditions placed on individuals, fully investigating instances raised of breached policy and, if found valid, take appropriate action.”
In November 2023, the UK’s National Health Service awarded Palantir a £330 million, seven-year contract to create a Federated Data Platform for handling patient data across the NHS, which faced backlash from British Medical Association, The Doctors' Association UK, and cybersecurity professionals over patient data privacy and transparency surrounding the procurement process.
Palantir is also deeply ingrained in many US agencies, and many military and defense organizations around the world.
Palantir holds contracts with the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to supply its Enhanced Leads Identification and Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) software tool. Palantir’s ‘Foundry’ tool is also used by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services
