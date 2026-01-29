France will replace Microsoft Teams and Zoom with domestic Visio platform

Visio has been tested for a year and supports forty thousand users

Visio’s AI transcription and speaker diarization are powered by French start-up Pyannote

The French government has confirmed it will replace Microsoft Teams and Zoom with a domestically developed video conferencing platform named Visio.

The switch is scheduled to roll out across all government departments by 2027 and forms part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign software vendors.

Officials cited concerns about security, data sovereignty, and the potential for foreign surveillance as primary motivations for the move.

Sovereign digital ecosystem

Visio has been in testing for about a year and already supports around 40,000 users within French government networks.

It is a central part of France’s Suite Numérique plan to provide civil servants with online collaboration tools to replace American online services.

Unlike commercial platforms, Visio and its associated tools are intended exclusively for government use.

It is hosted on Outscale’s sovereign cloud, a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which ensures all user data remains within French jurisdiction.

This infrastructure is expected to limit exposure to foreign network outages and potential regulatory pressures that have previously affected European reliance on US cloud providers.

Visio also incorporates AI-powered capabilities, including meeting transcription and speaker diarization, developed in conjunction with the French start-up Pyannote.

The government noted switching to Visio could result in major cost savings and estimated a reduction of roughly €1 million per year for every 100,000 users.

Visio forms part of a wider effort to integrate office software and productivity tool alternatives into government workflows.

By adopting local options, the French administration aims to create an internally coherent ecosystem capable of replacing multiple foreign applications.

The change also reflects a broader European concern about reliance on US IT infrastructure, especially after major cloud outages last year.

“The aim is to end the use of non-European solutions and guarantee the security and confidentiality of public electronic communications by relying on a powerful and sovereign tool,” said David Amiel, minister for the civil service and state reform.

“This strategy highlights France's commitment to digital sovereignty amid rising geopolitical tensions and fears of foreign surveillance or service disruptions.”

While the move prioritizes security and data sovereignty, implementation will require extensive coordination and training.

Government IT departments must integrate Visio with existing internal systems and ensure continuity of service during the transition.

Visio will offer more control, but its ability to fully match the functionality and scalability of established commercial platforms remains uncertain.

Via Euronews

