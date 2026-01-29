Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream gets an official launch date for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 alongside a hilariously chaotic trailer
The game launches in April
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is scheduled to launch on April 16 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2
- The latest gameplay overview trailer confirmed new features, including Mii and island customizations, a deeper relationship system, and romance
- The game will also feature several shops and ways to personalize your experience, including a built-in photo mode studio
Nintendo has released a brand new gameplay overview for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, alongside its long-awaited release date.
Almost a year after its announcement, Nintendo has finally confirmed that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will launch on April 16, 2026, for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
The announcement arrived alongside today's special Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct, where fans were treated to 20-minutes of brand new gameplay featuring some classic Tomodachi comedy.
The overview dove into all the finer details of the life sim game, including Mii creation, a relationship system, island renovation, customization, romance, and more.
Players will be able to create every single Mii themself from scratch if they wish, choosing from a plethora of personalized options, including a non-binary gender option for the first time in the series.
Much like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can customize their island to their heart's content by rearranging buildings, flora, and other landscaping decorations, expanding areas to make their island bigger, and even listen to other Mii's suggestions.
The Island will also offer multiple shops, including the Fresh Kingdom food mart, Where a Wear, a clothing store, T&C Reno, where players can purchase customization features for their homes, and a Marketplace where items sold will change based on the current time.
There's also the News Station MNM, a source for everything happening on the island, as well as a photo mode studio called Foto-Tomo.
For even more customization options, players can use Little Quirks, which can be given to Mii's as personality traits, including specific phrases, movements, and favorite foods.
Players can also access Palette House, a place to manually create pets, clothes, decorations for their island, and more.
Alongside a ton of relationship interactions, if a Mii wants to move in with another, they'll be able to, thanks to the game's conversation system, with households allowing up to eight characters.
It doesn't seem like the game is getting a separate, upgraded version for Switch 2 at the moment or any particular enhancements, but Nintendo said it will be "compatible" with the latest console.
