SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #830) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NASA

READY

WILLING

ABLE

NOAA

OUTFIT

N.F.L.

GAME

DOWN

CANE

PREPARE

PARAMOUNT

EAVE

SUBARU

EAGER

EQUIP

NYT Connections today (game #830) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ready to get involved

Ready to get involved GREEN: All set

All set BLUE: Starry brands

Starry brands PURPLE: Sound like they’re in the Bible

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #830) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INTO IT

GREEN: FURNISH

BLUE: ORGS WITH STARS IN THEIR LOGOS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GENESIS FIGURES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #830) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #830, are…

YELLOW: INTO IT DOWN, EAGER, GAME, WILLING

DOWN, EAGER, GAME, WILLING GREEN: FURNISH EQUIP, OUTFIT, PREPARE, READY

EQUIP, OUTFIT, PREPARE, READY BLUE: ORGS WITH STARS IN THEIR LOGOS N.F.L., NASA, PARAMOUNT, SUBARU

N.F.L., NASA, PARAMOUNT, SUBARU PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF GENESIS FIGURES ABLE, CANE, EAVE, NOAA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

This was a classic game of Connections with a questionable tile in every quartet – are those stars or crosses in the SUBARU logo? Don’t you pronounce NOAA as en-oh-ay-ay? Doesn’t DOWN also mean you’re not “INTO IT”?

There was also a tempting trio of words that seemed like a joke group, but also belonged together in READY, WILLING, and ABLE. Add GAME and it would make perfect sense as a genuine group.

My mistakes came in trying to put together the FURNISH group, into which I added ABLE, getting “one away” twice before I finally settled on the correct quartet.

I think I had the words ABLE and enable muddled up. I got there eventually, though.

