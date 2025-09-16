Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 16 (game #828).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #829) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PINWHEEL

RAINBOW

STUFF

BACKPEDAL

SHOEHORN

FLAG

NEIGHBORHOOD

STREET

WEDGE

FLIP-FLOP

VANE

JAM

ABOUT-FACE

WIND CHIME

KANGAROO

RENEGE

NYT Connections today (game #829) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Items that need a breeze

Items that need a breeze GREEN: Switch sides

Switch sides BLUE: Squeeze them in

Squeeze them in PURPLE: Partial names of Kids’ TV classics

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #829) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THEY'RE BLOWIN' IN THE WIND

GREEN: CHANGE ONE'S TUNE

BLUE: CRAM

PURPLE: LAST WORDS IN LONG-RUNNING CHILDREN'S SHOW TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #829) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #829, are…

YELLOW: THEY'RE BLOWIN' IN THE WIND FLAG, PINWHEEL, VANE, WIND CHIME

FLAG, PINWHEEL, VANE, WIND CHIME GREEN: CHANGE ONE'S TUNE ABOUT-FACE, BACKPEDAL, FLIP-FLOP, RENEGE

ABOUT-FACE, BACKPEDAL, FLIP-FLOP, RENEGE BLUE: CRAM JAM, SHOEHORN, STUFF, WEDGE

JAM, SHOEHORN, STUFF, WEDGE PURPLE: LAST WORDS IN LONG-RUNNING CHILDREN'S SHOW TITLES KANGAROO, NEIGHBORHOOD, RAINBOW, STREET

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Another game without any tricks and a round that could, thankfully, be completed without knowledge of LAST WORDS IN LONG-RUNNING CHILDREN’S SHOW TITLES.

It would have been nice if Connections could have included “answers” to the yellow group, THEY’RE BLOWING IN THE WIND, instead of all these things that do actually blow in the wind.

For the purple group I was initially thinking it could be “things neighbors have in their yard” as we had a neighbor who had some WIND CHIMES that were so noisy and annoying that he had to take them down. Barking dogs? Banging techno? Drills? Car alarms? All fine in central London. Wind chimes? A step too far.

