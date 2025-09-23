Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 23 (game #835).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #836) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PICTURE

PEPPER

POTATO

BRAIN

PRUNE

TALK

SHAR PEI

LITTER

FLICK

SPRINKLE

FEATURE

TOOTH

SIXTEEN

CREPE PAPER

SCATTER

FILM

NYT Connections today (game #836) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: The cinema experience

GREEN: Tossed asunder

BLUE: All highly creased

All highly creased PURPLE: Use the opposite of “sour”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #836) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOVIE

GREEN: STREW

BLUE: WRINKLY THINGS

PURPLE: SWEET ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #836) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #836, are…

YELLOW: MOVIE FEATURE, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE

FEATURE, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE GREEN: STREW LITTER, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE

LITTER, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE BLUE: WRINKLY THINGS BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI

BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI PURPLE: SWEET ____ POTATO, SIXTEEN, TALK, TOOTH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After getting the first two groups quickly I went into a spiral of indecision over the final eight tiles.

My lack of canine knowledge let me down, otherwise I would have known that SHAR PEI was a wrinkly dog breed and therefore belonged alongside BRAIN, CREPE PAPER and PRUNE as WRINKLY THINGS.

Instead, with POTATO kicking me off, I managed to put together the purple group – ruining my enjoyment of solving Connections in difficulty order but letting me briefly bask in the glow of actually getting the hardest group.

