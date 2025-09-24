Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 24 (game #836).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #837) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GREEK/ROMAN

GOD

MARTIAN

LEFT

SPACECRAFT

SPLIT

CUP

DEPARTED

THEATER

PROGRESSIVE

SHAKE

FICTIONAL

BOXER

RAINMAKER

CONE

BLUE

GOOD

SHEPHERD

LIBERAL

NYT Connections today (game #837) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Opposite of right

Opposite of right GREEN: Gelato formats

Gelato formats BLUE: Starring a famous Bostonian

Starring a famous Bostonian PURPLE: A mythical name in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #837) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LEFT-LEANING, POLITICALLY

GREEN: ICE CREAM PARLOR ORDERS

BLUE: MATT DAMON MOVIES, WITH "THE"

PURPLE: NAMED "APOLLO"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #837) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #837, are…

YELLOW: LEFT-LEANING, POLITICALLY BLUE, LEFT, LIBERAL, PROGRESSIVE

BLUE, LEFT, LIBERAL, PROGRESSIVE GREEN: ICE CREAM PARLOR ORDERS CONE, CUP, SHAKE, SPLIT

CONE, CUP, SHAKE, SPLIT BLUE: MATT DAMON MOVIES, WITH "THE" DEPARTED, GOOD SHEPHERD, MARTIAN, RAINMAKER

DEPARTED, GOOD SHEPHERD, MARTIAN, RAINMAKER PURPLE: NAMED "APOLLO" FICTIONAL BOXER, GREEK/ROMAN GOD, SPACECRAFT, THEATER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Sometimes a little bit of knowledge is all you need to complete Connections and that was certainly the case for me today.

I knew that (The) DEPARTED and (The) MARTIAN were Matt Damon movies, albeit ones missing “The”, and guessed that he was in RAINMAKER and GOOD SHEPHERD too.

Meanwhile, for LEFT-LEANING, POLITICALLY I needed to stop thinking like someone based in the UK, where the right-leaning Conservative party is BLUE and the LIBERAL Party is centerist.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, September 24, game #836)

YELLOW: MOVIE FEATURE, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE

FEATURE, FILM, FLICK, PICTURE GREEN: STREW LITTER, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE

LITTER, PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE BLUE: WRINKLY THINGS BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI

BRAIN, CREPE PAPER, PRUNE, SHAR PEI PURPLE: SWEET ____ POTATO, SIXTEEN, TALK, TOOTH