Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #838) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BLONDE

SUN

WORD

PALE

DIM

CREAM

BROWN

RICE

BLACK

LIGHT

FAINT

BEAT

WHISK

POLAR

POOL

WHIP

NYT Connections today (game #838) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Mixing methods

Mixing methods GREEN: Unclear

Unclear BLUE: Yogi’s relatives

Yogi’s relatives PURPLE: Opposite of “clean”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #838) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STIR VIGOROUSLY

GREEN: HARD TO MAKE OUT

BLUE: KINDS OF BEARS

PURPLE: DIRTY____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #838) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #838, are…

YELLOW: STIR VIGOROUSLY

GREEN: HARD TO MAKE OUT

BLUE: KINDS OF BEARS

PURPLE: DIRTY____

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I thought I was seeing lots of different types of ale among today’s tiles, but my group of BLONDE, BROWN, BLACK and PALE was thankfully way off the mark.

Instead of PALE ale I connected the other words in HARD TO MAKE OUT before seeing the link with STIR VIGOROUSLY – I have watched enough cooking shows to see the commonality between BEAT, CREAM, WHIP, and WHISK.

DIRTY____ was beyond me – if it had included “fries” then I may have seen it. But thankfully, my bear knowledge was enough to get me across the line.

