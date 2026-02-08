Broadcom launches new Wi-Fi 8 chips for enterprise access points and switches

Access point chips combine processing, networking, and wireless functions in a single device

Wi-Fi 8 radio chips handle wireless transmission across enterprise environments efficiently

Broadcom has announced a new set of enterprise Wi-Fi 8 chipsets covering access points and campus switching hardware.

The launch builds on the company's earlier disclosure of Wi-Fi 8 radios and extends into full wired and wireless infrastructure.

Broadcom is not limiting this update to radio components alone. It has released new chips for both wireless access points and the Ethernet switches that connect them.

New access point chips combine compute and wireless functions

For access points, Broadcom has released the BCM49438, a new processor chip designed specifically for enterprise Wi-Fi hardware.

The chip handles system control, networking tasks, and on-device processing that would otherwise require multiple components.

Alongside it, Broadcom has also launched three Wi-Fi 8 radio chips, the BCM43840, BCM43844, and BCM43820, which manage the wireless transmission itself.

These newly released chips are intended to be used together inside future enterprise access points.

Broadcom has also introduced the Trident X3+ BCM56390 as a new Ethernet switch chip for enterprise networks.

The chip supports up to 48 multi-gigabit ports, allowing switches to connect large numbers of high-performance access points.

Security functions such as MACsec, post-quantum cryptography support, secure boot, and hardware root-of-trust are built directly into the chip.

Broadcom has paired it with newly launched multi-gigabit PHY chips, including the BCM84918, BCM54908, and BCM54908E, to handle physical network connections and power delivery.

Broadcom says the new access point and switch chips use a unified design approach that allows network data to be collected across wired and wireless segments in real time.

The chips also support wireless time-sensitive networking using IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol, which is intended to reduce latency variation.

The company has confirmed it is now sampling the new access point chips, Wi-Fi 8 radio chips, and Trident X3+ switch chip with early customers.

"As enterprises increasingly rely on AI for critical operations and security, the demand for a robust, intelligent, and secure network infrastructure has never been greater," said Mark Gonikberg, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom's Wireless and Broadband Communications Division.

"Our new end-to-end solution for enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, incorporating Wi-Fi 8, multi-gigabit Ethernet, and edge AI capabilities, provides the essential foundation for organizations to navigate risk and thrive in the AI era."

The Broadcom latest launch does not mention anything about the speed of these chips, and for those expecting Wi-Fi 8 to deliver faster peak speeds, that is unlikely.

Qualcomm has since revealed that Wi-Fi 8 does not promise faster speeds, but rather it focuses on better stability, latency, and performance with more connected devices.

Similarly, MediaTek, a key Nvidia partner, which is already working on the Wi-Fi 8 ecosystem, is keeping the expectation modest based on early internal performances.

Via TechPowerUp

