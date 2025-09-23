Wi-Fi 8 trades raw speed for stronger, steadier network reliability

MediaTek pushes Wi-Fi 8 development while keeping expectations low

Industry insiders warn Wi-Fi 8 may lag real adoption timelines

Wi-Fi 8 has seemingly been confirmed as the next generation of wireless connectivity, but early indications suggest it will not deliver a dramatic leap in raw speed.

Recently, Qualcomm revealed Wi-Fi 8 will not bring faster peak speeds but will focus on better stability, smoother performance with more connected devices, and cutting latency.

Now, reports have shown how MediaTek, a key Nvidia partner and major IC design firm, is already working with its ecosystem on Wi-Fi 8, but even its partners are keeping expectations modest.

From speed to stability

In a new blog post, MediaTek said, “Wi-Fi 8 will represent another significant leap in wireless technology, this time focusing on ultra-reliable connections.”

This aligns with supply chain sources, which claim that Wi-Fi 8 will focus on reliability and stability rather than headline-grabbing throughput.

According to early releases and insider comments, Wi-Fi 8 will prioritize solving problems that have long plagued existing standards.

Industry experts point to “Single Mobility Domains” as a crucial feature, enabling devices to move seamlessly between access points without losing connections.

The design also targets performance at the edges of coverage areas, where even advanced setups or a Wi-Fi extender often falter.

By rethinking how access points communicate, Wi-Fi 8 aims to make networks behave more like wired connections under pressure, particularly in congested environments.

MediaTek’s leadership, including Chairman Tsai Ming-kai and CEO Rick Tsai, stressed “technological innovation and sustainable development” in their recent sustainability report.

Their statements, while ambitious, stop short of promising radical speed improvements.

The company has been deeply involved in standard-setting, having served as Vice Chairman of the 11bn/Wi-Fi 8 Working Group.

Dafa, a partner integrated into MediaTek’s efforts, is aligning its broadband architecture with Wi-Fi 8 while also testing 25G PON samples.

These steps suggest a long development horizon, with devices unlikely to reach certification before late 2027.

Industry insiders forecast Wi-Fi 7 penetration reaching 30–40% by next year, meaning Wi-Fi 8 will mature in an environment where many users are still adopting the previous standard.

With its finalization not expected until 2028, it risks being overtaken by parallel advances in cellular and wired technologies.

While manufacturers like MediaTek continue to frame Wi-Fi 8 as foundational for future connectivity, skeptics note that stability improvements alone may not justify major upgrades unless real-world testing delivers results beyond incremental refinement.

For small business router buyers and consumers alike, this direction may feel anticlimactic.

People hoping a new Wi-Fi router will bring instant speed gains may instead see benefits only in signal consistency and roaming performance.

Via Ctee (originally in Chinese)