M1 Max still delivers higher GPU power and memory bandwidth than the M5

M5 focuses on efficiency AI performance and power savings over raw throughput

Upgrade choice depends on workload battery priorities and creative needs

Owners of Mac Studio and MacBook Pro systems running on Apple’s M1 Max processor might be pondering the question all power users eventually ask themselves – does their machine still cut it, or is it time to move on to a new device?

Apple’s shift from the high-performance M1 Max - which was launched in October 2021 alongside the M1 Pro chip - to the efficiency-oriented M5 that rolled out last week, shows just how much things have changed in just a few years.

On paper, the M5 offers a modern design and better power efficiency, but its hardware targets a very different goal, and its one that not all Mac owners will care about.

Inside Apple silicon: Part three of a five-part series on the M-class processors (Image credit: Apple) This article is the third in a five-part series delving deep into Apple’s M-class processors, from the early M1 through to the newly announced M5 and our projected M5 Ultra. Each piece will explore how Apple’s silicon has evolved in architecture, performance, and design philosophy, and what those changes might mean for the company’s future hardware.

The comparison

The M1 Max, which arrived a year after the original M1, was designed for sustained, high-throughput workloads. It features 10 CPU cores and a 32-core GPU, coupled with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The M5 chip, which debuted in the 14-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro, and an upgraded Apple Vision Pro, has up to ten cores divided between four performance and six efficiency cores. (There are actually two M5 versions - the 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro models use a nine-core CPU with three performance cores.)

Its GPU count drops to 10 cores, with a memory bandwidth of 153GB/s, less than half that of the M1 Max.

That reduction reflects Apple’s broader trend toward lower thermals and improved per-watt output rather than peak throughput.

The M5’s 25W estimated system draw makes it an appealing choice for compact, fanless designs - ideal for MacBooks and iPads - but it comes with tradeoffs.

Graphics-heavy tasks, such as 3D rendering or machine learning, will still favor the M1 Max, which maintains a raw shader advantage that current efficiency improvements cannot fully offset.

In CPU benchmarks, the M5 narrows the gap with better single-thread performance, which benefits everyday workloads and light creative tasks.

Its estimated multi-core score of around 17,865 edges ahead of the M1 Max’s 13,188, showing Apple’s continued optimization of its performance-per-core ratio.

For those mainly working in web apps or coding, the M5 feels more responsive in short bursts.

Memory bandwidth provides the clearest difference between the two chips. The M1 Max’s 400GB/s pipeline was built for handling multiple high-resolution video streams and large texture data. The M5’s 153GB/s ceiling limits its capability for those scenarios.

Tasks that benefit from unified memory throughput, such as Final Cut Pro exports or multi-layered Photoshop projects, will likely still run faster on the older chip when paired with similar storage configurations.

The M5’s power efficiency and integration are its core strengths. With an improved neural engine reaching roughly 133 trillion operations per second, it outpaces the M1 Max’s 11 TOPS unit by a wide margin.

This benefits on-device AI tasks, including live transcription and photo enhancement, areas where the older chip’s architecture would be expected to show its age.

M1 Max v M5 memory bandwidth and neural engine (Image credit: Future)

M1 Max v M5 CPU & GPU performance (Image credit: Future)

M5 Max?

The choice for Mac users therefore depends less on age and more on purpose. The M5 offers a cooler, quieter, and more balanced experience, especially in thin-and-light systems, but the M1 Max continues to offer unmatched GPU headroom for creative professionals.

For users seeking speed in sustained workloads, the older chip still holds its edge. For those looking for longer battery life, silence, and AI acceleration, the M5 is the clear winner.

That said, a true like-for-like comparison (apple to apples, if you will) could come with the eventual M5 Max, which may appear a year or two from now.

Based on estimates by Google Gemini (which also predicted the specs of an M5 Ultra) the chip could feature a 32-core GPU, 550GB/s of memory bandwidth, an estimated multi-core score of around 28,555, and a Metal score nearing 200,696, combining the raw performance of the M1 Max with the improved efficiency of Apple’s latest silicon generation.

