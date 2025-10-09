Wi-Fi 7 Advanced promises 10Gbps networks with integrated sensing and enhanced security

Huawei and IEEE release white paper outlining connectivity, IoT and zero trust protections

Future of Wi-Fi networks shifts from pure speed to intelligent sensing and protection

Huawei has published its Wi-Fi 7 Advanced Technology White Paper in Europe, setting out a vision for the next stage of wireless networking.

The White Paper, produced in collaboration with IEEE and select industry partners, outlines how Wi-Fi 7 Advanced builds on Wi-Fi 7 to deliver faster speeds, tighter integration with IoT and sensing, and stronger security features.

“Wi-Fi 7 Advanced enables APs to create campus networks that seamlessly integrate communication, sensing, and IoT,” said Dr. Edward Au, IEEE 802.11be Technical Editor. “This enhances campus experience, strengthens security, and boosts digital productivity, making the entire campus more intelligent, secure, and efficient,” he added.

What does this mean for Wi-Fi 8?

Among Wi-Fi 7 Advance’s key features is intelligent Coordinated Scheduling and Spatial Reuse technology, designed to enable large-scale 80MHz networking and double the single-user data rate.

In conjunction with VIP FastPass, the system guarantees low-latency connections for priority users.

Huawei says this creates the foundation for 10Gbps enterprise networks capable of handling AR-assisted workflows and AI-driven collaboration.

The technology also extends beyond raw speed. By combining Wi-Fi, IoT and sensing, Wi-Fi 7 Advanced enables what Huawei calls “intelligent spaces.”

Applications range from energy-saving building management through human presence detection to healthcare monitoring with mmWave sensors for continuous vital-sign tracking.

As you might expect, security is also a focus. Wi-Fi 7 Advanced incorporates Wi-Fi Shield, which uses AI-powered scrambling to prevent data leakage, while Wi-Fi Channel State Information sensing detects intrusions in real time.

There are also tools for identifying hidden cameras via full-band scanning.

“Powered by Wi-Fi 7 Advanced, Huawei Xinghe AI Campus pushes communication efficiency to new limits with 10Gbps connectivity,” said Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line.

Wi-Fi 8 is being positioned as a standard that focuses less on peak speeds and more on stability, latency, and performance under heavy load. The arrival of Wi-Fi 7 Advanced complicates this picture.

By delivering 10Gbps office networks and layering in sensing and AI-driven security, Wi-Fi 7 Advanced brings forward features that would previously have been expected of Wi-Fi 8.

